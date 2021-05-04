VFX Services Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025
Introduction
VFX (Visual effects) is the process by which imagery is created or manipulated outside the context of a live action shot in film making.
VFX involves in the integration of live-action footage (special effects) and generated imagery (digital effects) to create environments which look realistic, but would be dangerous, expensive, impractical, time consuming or impossible to capture on film. Visual effects using computer-generated imagery (CGI) have recently become accessible to the independent filmmaker with the introduction of affordable and easy-to-use animation and compositing software.
VFX is often integral to a movie’s story and appeal. Although most visual effects work is completed during post-production, it usually must be carefully planned and choreographed in pre-production and production. Visual effects primarily executed in post-production with the use of multiple tools and technologies such as graphic design, modeling, animation and similar software, while special effects such as explosions and car chases are made on set. A visual effects supervisor is usually involved with the production from an early stage to work closely with production and the film’s director design, guide and lead the teams required to achieve the desired effects.
In 2018, the global VFX Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global VFX Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the VFX Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Industrial Light and Magic
The Mill
Weta Digital
Moving Picture Company (MPC)
DNEG
Sony Pictures Imageworks
Cinesite
Digital Domain
Deluxe Entertainment
Framestore
Animal Logic
Pixomondo
Digital Idea
Tippett Studio
Flatworld Solutions Pvt
Method Studios
BUF
Scanline vfx
TNG Visual Effects
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Digital Effects
Special Effects
Market segment by Application, split into
Film
TV Series
Video Game
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global VFX Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the VFX Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of VFX Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global VFX Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Digital Effects
1.4.3 Special Effects
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global VFX Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Film
1.5.3 TV Series
1.5.4 Video Game
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 VFX Services Market Size
2.2 VFX Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 VFX Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 VFX Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 VFX Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global VFX Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global VFX Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global VFX Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 VFX Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players VFX Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into VFX Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…………..
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
List of Tables and Figures
