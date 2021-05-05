Architectural Coatings Market Share 2019 Industry Size, Share, Global Analysis, Development Status, Regional Trends, Opportunity Assessment and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2024

The Global Architectural Coatings Market report covers total market for Architectural Coatings has been analysed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Get a Sample Copy of this report @:https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/12344733

Globally, this market focuses on some particular strategies to progress the growth of these industries. To understand the existing structure and scenario of various companies, major key strategies are explained in this report. Different regions are explained to give a clear idea of various terms, such as current trends, size, and shares along with the productivity of industries.

This research report categorizes the global Architectural Coatings market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @: https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12344733

In 2017, the global architectural coatings market was valued at USD 63,390.51 million and is expected to register a CAGR of about 5.56%, in terms of revenue, during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). Architectural coating, owing to its corrosion and temperature resistance, increased durability on end products, and low fire-hazards risks properties, is becoming an integral part of various commercial and residential sectors. In 2017, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market and accounted for around 32% share. Increasing housing construction activities in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, coupled with the rising commercial activities in the United States, are expected to boost the market growth, during the forecast period.

Increasing Housing Construction Activities in Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific

In Asia-Pacific, the emerging economies, such as China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, have been witnessing a growth in the number of construction activities. Robust economic performance as of 2017 is expected to further accelerate the growth in the number of housing construction activities in the region. In Indonesia, millennial accounts for over 50% of the productive population. With the growing youth population in the country, the housing demand has also been increasing, simultaneously. In order to cater the growing demand for affordable houses, the construction of housing units has been increasing in the country. In 2016, the country constructed about 700,000 affordable houses. Besides this, in 2017, the country was on a track to build about 900,000 new affordable houses.

In India, the government has been actively favoring the housing construction, where it aims to provide homes to about 1.3 billion people. The country is likely invest around USD 1.3 trillion in housing over the next seven years, where it is likely to construct 60 million new homes. By 2014, the availability of affordable housing is expected to rise up to 70% in the country. Therefore, with such a boom in housing construction activities in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, the demand for architectural coatings is projected to increase, substantially, during the forecast period.

Water-borne Technology – the Dominant Technology Type

The core reason for manufacturers to switch from solvent-borne coatings to water-borne coatings is the VOC released from solvent-borne coatings. Also, other properties, like low odor, more durability, and block resistance, make water-borne coating a preferable option. There are many regulations from several governments that support the use of water-based coatings. REACH, a government initiative in Europe, was adopted to improve human health and the environment and avoid the risks caused by chemicals, along with fueling up the competition in the European chemicals industry. Promoting alternative methods, for the hazard assessment of substances, in order to reduce tests on animals, is growing the demand for coatings with low VOC-content, such as water-borne coatings. In recent times, there has been a propensity among users to use coatings with high usability and water clean-up characteristics, water-borne coatings meet the requirements and facilitate low viscosity, without the addition of low-molecular weight monomers.

Asia-Pacific Dominating the Market Growth

In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global architectural coatings market, and is expected to maintain its position in the coming years as well. This growth is majorly driven by China, as the country is expected to register a CAGR of 7.82%, in terms of volume, by 2023. With the improving financial status of consumers, the purchasing power of middle-class consumers has increased, which, in turn, is accelerating the demand for infrastructure consequently, making the countries, such as India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam, areas of immense potential and opportunities.

Key Developments in the Market

June 2017: The Sherwin-Williams Company acquired The Valspar Corporation, to become a global leader in the paints & coatings industry.

April 2017: Asian Paints subsidiary, Berger International acquired Causeway Paints Lanka (Pvt) Ltd (CPLPL) in Sri Lanka.

April 2017: NBCC Ltd signed a deal with Poland-based Bolix SA, a fully owned subsidiary of Berger Paints India Ltd, for energy-efficient building solutions.

Major Players: PPG, Sherwin Williams, Akzonobel, and Nippon Paints, amongst others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

The growing automotive production and sales expected to drive the market

Various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The product type that is expected to dominate the market

The region that is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

3 months analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our analyst, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Purchase this [email protected]:https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/12344733

Price of Architectural Coatings Market Report (single User Licence): $ 4250

Architectural Coatings Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Architectural Coatings industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Architectural Coatings production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

About Us:

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Mr. Ajay More

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807

Email: [email protected]