Automotive Air Filter Housing Market Sales Forecasts Reveal Positive Growth Through 2029

Automotive Air Filter Housing Market: Market Outlook

Earlier, automotive air filter in automobile were not such very efficient and were made of metal owing to which their costs were high and also takes time for cleaning. As with the evolution of technology, the improved air filter now performed better and material was replaced by plastics that lead to cost reduction. The automotive air filter has three basic components such as clean side cover housing, dirty side case housing and filter.

Despite the limitations of the space-saving, modern engines are designed to provide high efficiencies with good performance. Air-intake system plays an important role for an engine to perform efficiently by providing the clean air. For that purpose, automotive air filter housing are used to eliminate the impurities in the air which reaches to the cylinders and then to engine. These air filter housing is made up from polypropylene compound that are resistant to corrosion and abrasion.

Automotive Air Filter Housing Market: Dynamics

Across the globe, countries are concerned about the rising levels of pollution. The key attributes of this rise are the emissions caused by automotive vehicles. The regulatory bodies have prescribed various norms and tests to curb the frightening levels of air pollution. Therefore, air filters are an efficient solution to control pollution that in turn will spur the demand for automotive air filter housing market over the forecast period.

The increasing automotive market, and predominately the cars market is the major factor driving the growth of global automotive air filter housing market. Moreover, the consumers are becoming attentive about the significance of air filter for clean air and staying remote in their passenger cabin from the atmosphere dirt that leads to increasing demand for air intake housing market.

However, the increasing demand for electric vehicle market is restraining the growth of air filter that is specifically required in the internal combustion engines intake manifold. Hence forth, it will restraint the demand for automotive air filter housing market over the forecast period

Automotive Air Filter Housing Market: Segmentation

On the basis of vehicle, the Automotive Air Filter Housing Market can be segmented into:

Passenger Car

Light commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial vehicle

Construction Vehicle

Agriculture Vehicles

On the basis of sales channel, the Automotive Air Filter Housing Market can be segmented into:

OEM Automotive Air Filter Housing

Aftermarket Automotive Air Filter Housing

On the basis of air filter type, the Automotive Air Filter Housing Market can be segmented into:

Cabin air filter

Intake air filter

Automotive Air Filter Housing Market: Regional Trend

Europe is one of the main regions in the global automotive air filter housing market owing to the increasing automobile market in this region. Asia Pacific is another major contributor in the automotive air filter housing market due to the presence of automobile giants such as Toyota, Maruti, Hyundia and other companies. North America is also estimated to be a key region for Automotive Air Filter Housing manufactures owing to the presence of major OEMs such as Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are at a nascent stage in the automotive air filter housing market but is anticipated to have a modest CAGR in the forecast period

Automotive Air Filter Housing Market: Market Participants

The automotive air filter housing market is consolidated with a few prominent players taking up most of the shares. There is an increasing probability of change in market share of key vendors as the new players are anticipated to offer a wide-ranging array of subsystems and components using automation technology in an economically viable manner. Some of the key market participants/vendors identified in the Automotive Air Filter Housing Market across the globe are:

Consult Techniques (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Sanipure Water Systems

Prakash Techno Plast India Pvt Ltd.

Guangzhou Yinuo Auto Parts Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou Baoli Technology Co. Ltd.

Elmarco

Donaldson Company

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.