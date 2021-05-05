Automotive Camshaft Locking Plates Market to Remain Balanced During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2029

Automotive Camshaft Locking Plates Market: Introduction:

Automotive camshaft locking plates that are used to hold the camshaft at the TDC position by accurately aligning a datum slot, positioned at the end of the camshaft, with the top face of the camshaft housing. Automotive camshaft locking plate is also used for, adjusting camshaft position during cylinder head reassembly or setting injection pump in the engine. The camshaft assembly in automotive is one of the key systems for proper working of an engine, which makes the automotive camshaft locking plates an essential component for the engine assembly.

The automotive camshaft locking plates can be of various materials such as, stainless steel and titanium with the layer finishing material of black oxide on it. Its size and weight may differ according to the engine, which includes, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. Furthermore, the automotive camshaft locking plates can provide more performance output from engine, provide balanced strength and durability in the engine bump up engine power, and can ensure smooth operations of camshaft in the engine. However, the downsizing of the engines can result in elimination of the automotive camshaft locking plates from camshaft assembly.

Automotive Camshaft Locking Plates Market: Dynamics:

The automotive industry is growing at a significant rate in the global market supported by the demand of automotive vehicles in the emerging economies. The rising demand is relatively pushing the production of automotive vehicles and components in on the OEM and aftermarket. The continuous growing automotive industry projected to drive the demand for automotive camshaft locking plates in the market over the forecast period. Additionally, the technological developments introduced in the automotive camshaft locking plates market to optimize its strength as well as decrease the weight of the vehicle increasing its efficiency in the recent years. This may create ample amount of opportunities for automotive camshaft locking plates to grow in the global market.

However, the gradual downsizing of engines may eliminate the automotive camshaft locking plates from the engine. Also, low replacement rate of locking plates anticipated to hamper the growth of automotive camshaft locking plates market over the forecast period.

Automotive Camshaft Locking Plates Market: Segmentation:

Automotive camshaft locking plates market can be segmented into material, end use, sales channel and region.

On the basis of material, global automotive camshaft locking plates market is segmented into:

Stainless Steel

Titanium

On the basis of end use, global automotive camshaft locking plates market is segmented into:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

On the basis of sales channel, global automotive camshaft locking plates market is segmented into:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Automotive Camshaft Locking Plates Market: Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific region expected to be the most lucrative region in the market of automotive camshaft locking plates owing to growing automotive industry in the region. Emerging economies in the region such as, China, India, and Japan etc. projected to witness significant growth in the automotive camshaft locking plates market due to rising production and sales of automotive vehicles and growing number of automotive manufacturers in the countries. The rising demand for engine components in the North America region expected to push the growth of automotive camshaft locking plates in the regional market.

Europe is expected to have promising growth in the automotive camshaft locking plates market owing to growing expansion of automotive industry in the region. Middle East & Africa and Latin America region anticipated to register decent growth in the automotive camshaft locking plates market during the forecast period.

Automotive Camshaft Locking Plates Market: Market Participants:

Some of the market participants in the global automotive camshaft locking plates market are:

ASSENMACHER SPECIALTY TOOLS INC.

Howards Cams & Racing Components

Crane Cams®

CTA Manufacturing Corp.

Comp Cams®

SONIC EQUIPMENT CO LTD

KING TONY

Lunati

Allstar Performance

Pioneer Automotive Industries LLC

Melling

Charles Meglio LLC

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the automotive camshaft locking plates market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to automotive camshaft locking plates market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.