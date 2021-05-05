Automotive Engine Cradle Market 2019 – 2029: Overview, Segmentation, Top Key Companies, Value Chain, Market Size and Trends

Automotive Engine Cradle Market: Introduction

Engine Cradle is structural component, sub frame of an automobile that uses a separate/discrete structure within a large body-on-frame or unit body to carry the engine. The sub frame is welded and/or bolted to the automobile. When bolted, it is sometimes equipped with rubber bushings or springs to dampen vibration. Automotive engine cradle is employed for support of automotive components and systems, such as suspension, transmission and engine. The engine cradle takes the pressure off the engine mounts and spread it through the cradle making it harder to break the mounts off the block.

Furthermore, important performance measures for the structure of an engine cradle includes durability, natural frequency and stiffness with low weight for operational optimization. The material used for the manufacturing of engine cradle is of crucial importance for its operations. The automotive engine cradle are made of such a material which have appropriate mechanical strength to bear the weight of engine and provide a rigid and stable platform for the suspension to have an efficient control over the vehicle. The materials generally used for the manufacturing of engine cradle includes metallic as well as nonmetallic materials, nonmetallic materials includes fibre and other composites, whereas metallic materials include steel, aluminum, magnesium etc

Automotive Engine Cradle Market: Dynamics

The main factor behind the growth of the automotive engine cradle market is the production and expansion in the automobile sector across the globe. It is the R&D which is carried out on automotive engine cradle material to optimize its strength as well as decrease the weight of the vehicle increasing its efficiency in the recent years. Also, the automobile manufacturers are more focused towards vehicular weight reduction without compromising with its quality and work expected to increase the demand for the automotive engine cradle of lighter materials. Apart from this, the Automotive Engine Cradle is an integral structure of all automobile, and hence, the development of automobile sector will also add up to the growth of the global Automotive Engine Cradle market.

However, the high cost of the automotive engine cradle coupled with low replacement may restraint to the sale of automotive engine cradle market. Nevertheless, numerous players are increasingly investing in research and development focusing on improving its design as well as decreasing its weight. However, the ongoing trend of using better equipment equipped with better technology to get better results will increase the demand for automotive engine cradle during the forecast period.

Automotive Engine Cradle Market: Segmentation

Based on the material, the Automotive Engine Cradle Market can be segmented as follows:

Metallic Automotive Engine Cradle Steel Automotive Engine Cradle Aluminium Automotive Engine Cradle Magnesium Automotive Engine Cradle

Non-Metal Automotive Engine Cradle Composites Material Automotive Engine Cradle Fiber Automotive Engine Cradle



Based on the Vehicle type, the Automotive Engine Cradle Market can be segmented as follows:

Passenger Car Compact Mid-size SUV Luxury

Light commercial vehicle (LCV)

Heavy commercial vehicle (HCV)

Based on the sales channel, the Automotive Engine Cradle Market can be segmented as follows:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Automotive Engine Cradle Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the automotive engine cradle market is segmented into eight regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America and the East Asia Pacific, South Asia and Oceania. During the forecasted period, Europe is expected to hold a major share in the global automotive engine cradle market and is expected to behold it even in the forecast period owing to the presence of prominent automobile manufacturer in the region. The Asia Pacific Is expected to exhibit high demand for the Automotive Engine Cradle Market owing increase in automobile manufacturing and sales in countries such as China, India is anticipated to contribute to the regional demand of automotive engine cradle. Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the automotive engine cradle market.

Automotive Engine Cradle Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global Automotive Engine Cradle Market are:

Magna International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc.

Trianon Industries Corporation

Qingdao Asiana Industries Co. Ltd

Schuler AG

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Iroquois Industries, Inc.

Peugeot Citroën Moteurs SA

Vari-Form Holding US Corp.

Sodecia North America, Inc.

Craftsman Automation Limited

