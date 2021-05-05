Baby Feeding Bottles Market Demand Derive by High Number of Working Parent Population in Upcoming Years

The global baby feeding bottles market is segmented by bottle capacity into <3 oz, 3-6 oz, 6-9 oz and 9-12 oz; by material into plastic, glass and others; by sales channel into online and offline and by regions. The baby feeding bottles market is anticipated to mask a decent CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

On the back of increasing introduction of new market players in the baby care products market, the competition among them is anticipated to increase in upcoming years which is further expected to increase the demand for more convenient, adjustable and customized bottles by the working parent population across the globe.

With high number of working parent population across the region, North America’s baby feeding bottles market is panned to observe substantial growth. Asia Pacific is expected to follow North America on the back of growing awareness in the consumer population regarding absolute infant nutrition and optimal safety, resulting in budding growth of the market during the forecast period. On account of increasing initiatives by government bodies to make infant health safer along with banning of BPA based bottles by European Commission is estimated to display Europe as a modest BPA free baby feeding bottles consumption market.

Rising working Parents Population

Growing busy parent population is causing a rise in demand for more compatible bottles for easy baby gripping and feed, which is further estimated to spur the demand for customized easy grip and convenient feeding bottles in upcoming years. Additionally, multiple brands offering various newly designed and innovated bottles are predicted to aid the market growth decently around the globe. Furthermore, properties of Baby Feeding Bottles offering venting systems in order to prevent air bubble mixing in baby food along with longer preservation from food spoilage will serve as an attractive factor in expansion of the market over the forecast period.

However, it has been discovered that BPA free baby feeding bottles are not as safe as they are expected to be, leading to increasing risks of diabetes, obesity and reproductive problems which is expected to operate as a key restraint in the growth of plastic-based baby feeding bottles market over the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Baby Feeding Bottles Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global baby feeding bottles market in terms of market segmentation by bottle capacity, by material, by sales channel and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global baby feeding bottles market which includes company profiling of Babisilm, Handi-Craft Company, Munchkin, Pigeon, Artsana USA Inc., Novatex North America, Linyi Shansong Biological, Munchkin Inc., Philips Avent, Mayborn Group Limited and other prominent players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global baby feeding bottles market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

