Bicycle Shaft Drive System Market to Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2029

Bicycle Shaft Drive System Market: Introduction

The bicycle shaft drive system is a driven system which is use for transmitting a power of pedal to a rear wheels using driving shaft instead of conventional chain drive in a bicycle. The shaft drive was invented a century ago, but there were mostly driven by the chain-driven bicycle due to vast ranges of rear gear possible for the front sprockets and derailleurs. In the recent years due to advancements of the internal gear technology, a trivial number of modern bicycle shaft drive system have been introduced in a global market. The bicycle shaft drive system creates 49 percent less friction than the conventional bicycle chain drive. The introduction of the electronically switchable bike like alpha bike which entire system is fabricated in-house, the brake system, the bike drivetrain system and onboard electronics all are concealed inside the customized frame of the bicycle. Since the bicycle shaft drive system does not need the chain, no regular cleaning, greasing and adjusting the chain is a concern. In the bicycle shaft drive system the loss of the power is minimum while in the chain drive there is notable loss of power and energy. The changing of the rear tire in the conventional bicycle chain drive is complicated and it take lots of time, in the bicycle shaft drive system it takes minutes to change tire of the bicycle.

Bicycle Shaft Drive System: Dynamics

The rise in pollution level and the society concerns about the health & fitness globally is estimated to fuel the demand for the bicycle and bicycle shaft drive system market. The conventional chain drive system need high maintenance and the output of the chain drive is significantly less as compare to the bicycle shaft drive system which in turn is estimated to drive the demand in the global market. The factor which obstruct the demand for the bicycle shaft drive system market is its price, it is comparatively higher than the conventional chain drive of the bicycle. People are preferring bicycles for shorter travel owing to the rise in the fuel prices which likely to drive the demand for the bicycle shaft drive system market. The introduction of the e-bike which are driven by electricity and are ecofriendly is likely to slow down the bicycle shaft drive system market globally. The significant number of commercial entities are adopting cycling as a sustainable alternative to travel which is projected to propel the demand of the bicycle shaft drive system market globally. The trend of owning a sports bicycle in the youth population is estimated to create lucrative growth opportunities in the global as well as the regional markets. The increasing traffic congestions and the limited parking space is likely to influence the demand for the bicycles which in turn will propel the demand for the bicycle shaft drive system market over the forthcoming years.

Bicycle Shaft Drive System: Segments

The bicycle shaft drive system can be segmented on the basis of product type, by end user and sales channel.

On the basis of product type, the bicycle shaft drive system can be segmented as:

Mountain Bike

Hybrid Bike

Sports Bike

Road Bike

On the basis of by end user, the bicycle shaft drive system can be segmented as:

Men

Women

Children

On the basis of sales channel, the bicycle shaft drive system can be segmented as:

OEM( Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Bicycle Shaft Drive System: Regional Outlook

The Europe has significant market as the trend of the fitness and health is estimated to gain traction over the forecast period. Additionally, Asia Pacific region has prominent market because of the developing economies and the rise in consumer’s purchasing power, these factor is expected to drive the bicycle shaft drive system market. The North America also has significant market as the end users are health concise and also the trend of the cycling is gaining prominence which will indirectly affect the bicycle shaft drive system market.

Bicycle Shaft Drive System: Key Participant

TDJDC

Brikbikes

Beixo

Maruishi Cycle Ltd.

Chainless

LANKELEISI

