Biosurgery Market is set to grow a CAGR of 8.1% by 2022 | Key Players – Baxter, Medtronic, Stryker, Atrium Medical, C. R. Bard

Biosurgery products are used in various surgeries to minimize the intra and post-operative complications. Various synthetic and biologic products like anti-adhesive agents, hemostatic agents, surgical sealing agents, bone graft substitutes, and soft tissue management are utilized in surgeries for preventing excessive blood loss or providing adhesion or wound/tissue sealing, and repair of damaged or weakened tissues or bones of a body. These advanced products enhance the work efficiency of physicians by controlling surgery-related difficulties in expensive and complicated surgeries.

The size of global biosurgery market is expected to increase substantially in the near future, owing to high investment, increasing R&D spending, aggressive strategies adopted by top players such as new product launches. Other factors that drive the growth of the biosurgery market are technological advancements (high efficiency products, multi-usage products and plasma based products), availability of multifunctional products, rising number of surgeries owing to the increasing rate of obesity and other lifestyle-related diseases, and increasing sports-related injuries. However, the high cost associated with surgeries, stern regulatory environment for product approval and growing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries are likely to restrict its growth in various regions.

Biosurgery Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon), Baxter International, Medtronic PLC, Stryker, Atrium Medical (Maquet Getinge Group), C. R. Bard, CryoLife Inc., Haemostasis LLC, Kuros Bioscience, and Sanofi.

Biosurgery Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Biosurgery in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

BIOSURGERY MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Product Type :

Anti-adhesive agents, Hemostatic agents, Surgical sealing agents, Natural surgical sealant, Synthetic surgical sealant, Bone graft substitutes, Cell-based matrices, Bone morphogenetic proteins, Demineralized bone matrix, Synthetic graft extender, Soft tissue management (mesh/patch), Biologic mesh/patch, Allografts, Xenografts, Synthetic mesh/patch.

By Application :

Cardiovascular and thoracic surgery, Neuro-and spine surgery, Orthopedic surgery, General surgery, Others (Reconstructive, Urology, and Gynecology Surgeries).

By Source :

Natural/Biologics products, Synthetic products.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the world Biosurgery market is provided in this report.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of this market with current trends and forecasts to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022, which is likely to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing growth opportunities.

Extensive analysis of this market, by component, helps in understanding the products that are currently used along with the variants which are expected to gain prominence in future.

Competitive intelligence among top players helps in understanding the competitive scenario across different geographic locations and the strategies adopted by them to increase their market share across various regions.

