Car Carrier 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

A car carrier, known variously as a car-carrying trailer, car hauler, auto transport trailer, etc., is a type of trailer or semi-trailer designed to efficiently transport vehicles via truck. Modern car carrier trailers can be open or enclosed. Most commercial trailers have built-in ramps for loading and off-loading cars, as well as power hydraulics to raise and lower ramps for stand-alone accessibility.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of car carrier developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 2.08%. In 2016, global revenue of car carrier is about 694 M USD; the actual production is about 18189 units.

The global average price of car carrier is in the decreasing trend, from 39.5 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 38.2 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of car carrier includes open-air car carrier and enclosed car carrier, and the proportion of open-air car carrier in 2016 is about 81.74%.

The worldwide market for Car Carrier is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Car Carrier in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Miller Industries

CIMC

Boydstun

Cottrell

Kässbohrer

Dongfeng Trucks

MAN

Landoll

Kentucky Trailers

Delavan

Wally-Mo Trailer

Infinity Trailer

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Open-Air Car Carrier

Enclosed Car Carrier

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automobile Sales Servicshop 4S

Terminals

Others

