Cloud Professional Services 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 23.38% and Forecast to 2021

An increased number of cloud solutions from various vendors have created a complex cloud environment. Cloud customers are struggling with integrating and managing applications, workloads, cloud stacks, and other facets of the shift to cloud. They are spending heavily on consultants and system integrators to educate, plan, and implement their cloud environments. Vendors such as IBM and HCL are providing cloud as well as cloud professional services. However, they often face challenges such as country-specific laws and vertical-specific niche requirements.

The analysts forecast the global cloud professional services market to grow at a CAGR of 23.38% over the period 2014-2021.

Covered in this Report

The global cloud professional services market is segmented on the basis of services such as ADM, consulting, and SI.

The report, Global Cloud Professional Services Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It covers market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes profile of key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors

• Accenture

• HCL Technologies

• Hewlett- Packard

• IBM

• PricewaterhouseCoopers

Other Prominent Vendors

• AT&T

• Capgemini

• Cisco

• Citrix

• Cognizant

• CSC

• Dell

• Deloitte

• EMC

• Fujitsu

• Informatica

• Infosys

• Microsoft

• NTT Data

• Oracle

• TCS

• T-systems

• Unisys

• Verizon

• Wipro

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market overview

03.2 Services offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market research process

04.2 Research methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

06.1 Market overview

06.2 Cloud Professional Services

06.2.1 ADM

06.2.2 Consulting.

06.2.3 SI

06.3 Market size and forecast

06.4 Five Forces Analysis

06.4.1 Market Segmentation by Services

06.4.2 SI

06.4.3 ADM

06.4.4 Consulting

07. Geographical Segmentation

07.1 Market segmentation by geography 2014

07.2 Americas

07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.3 EMEA

07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.4 APAC

07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

08. Buying Criteria

09. Market Growth Drivers

10. Drivers and their Impact

11. Market Challenges

12. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Trends and their Impact

15. Vendor Landscape

..…..Continued