Djibouti Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Professional Survey with Industry Key Players – Djibouti Telecom (Evatis, Adjib); Telecom Italia Sparkle; Saudi Telecom Company (STC); Algerie Telecom | 2019-2023

WiseGuyReports.com “Djibouti – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Scope of the Report:

Djibouti is one of the few remaining countries in which the national telco, Djibouti Telecom (DT), has a monopoly on all telecom services, including fixed lines, mobile, internet and broadband. The lack of competition has meant that the market has not lived up to its potential. While domestic infrastructure remains poor the country is one of the best connected for international fibre cables in the region. The Djibouti Internet Exchange is a meeting point for a number of cable systems passing between the Red Sea and Indian Ocean.

Despite this connectivity, broadband services in Djibouti remain very expensive, which continues to hold back the full growth potential of the sector. As a result penetration in all market segments is low.

Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/585924-djibouti-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

Although growth in the mobile and internet markets is accelerating in line with DT’s investment in its mobile network, competition and foreign investment are both required for the telecoms market to show solid development in coming years. In preparation for this, DT itself is forging international alliances, and has been a key investor in cables including the DARE, PEACE and AWE systems.

Key developments:

Work starts on the PEACE submarine cable linking Djibouti with Pakistan;

Djibouti Telecom joins six regional telcos to build the DARE submarine cable system, is contracted to manage the Australia West Cable landing;

Djibouti Internet Exchange (DjIX) joins the African IXP Association;

Djibouti Telecom signs an agreement to peer IP traffic through France-IX’s IXPs in Paris and Marseille;

Growth in the mobile and internet sectors accelerates with 3G launch;

Gulf Bridge International (GBI) signs MoU to land an extension of its cable to Djibouti;

Report update includes the regulators market data, ITU data for 2017, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Djibouti Telecom (Evatis, Adjib); Telecom Italia Sparkle; Saudi Telecom Company (STC); Algerie Telecom.

For Detailed Reading Please visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/585924-djibouti-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Key statistics

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Regulatory environment

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

International infrastructure

Market statistics

Fixed-line statistics

Internet statistics

Mobile statistics

Mobile broadband statistics

Related reports

List of Tables

Continued……