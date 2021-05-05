Education Projector Market Growth Analysis 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Education Projector Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 123 pages with more than one table and figures in it.

To ensure better student retention and collaboration, instructors at educational institutions have started adopting interactive projectors that will help them present multimedia from various devices such as smartphones, laptops, and USBs. Moreover, vendors are also offering innovative product upgrades that reduce power consumption and the need for maintenance.

Blended learning, also known as hybrid learning, combines traditional face-to-face interaction with web-based learning. This form of learning is more prevalent in the K-12 segment. The US is increasingly emphasizing on this kind of education to meet the evolving needs of the students and academicians. The education institutions in the US are using projectors to encourage online learning and facilitate technology-enabled learning. The projectors help teachers to share information and knowledge in text, graphics, and videos. Video streaming has become increasingly common because it saves the teachers’ time while making regular lecture delivery hassle-free as they can concentrate exclusively on content. The projectors complement blended learning efficiently and make knowledge delivery more efficient.

The market is characterized by the presence of a considerable number of projector vendors and is fragmented. The competitive environment among the market players is intense. To gain a competitive edge, well-established vendors are introducing innovative products in the market and are also increasing their RandD investments. Whereas, the small vendors lack huge capital and concentrate on catering to the needs of a relatively smaller customer base. However, these small vendors offer products at much lower prices and pose a stiff competion to the well-established vendors. To increase their market shares and enhance their product offerings, a few major vendors have started following inorganic growth techniques such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. For instance, one of the leading education projector manufacturers Boxlight Corporation, recently acquired Mimio, a leading interactive teaching technologies manufacturer. This will help both the vendors to increase their consumer base in the K-12 education segment.

The Education Projector market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Education Projector.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

BenQ

Hitachi

InFocus

Mimio Boxlight

Seiko Epson

Acer

Barco

Canon

Casio Computer

Dell

Delta Electronics

NEC

Optoma

Panasonic

Ricoh

SANYO Electric

Sharp

SMART Technologies

Touchjet

Mitsubishi electrical and visual imaging systems

Texas Instruments

Sony electronics

ViewSonic

Education Projector Breakdown Data by Type

DLP education projectors

LCD education projectors

Education Projector Breakdown Data by Application

Higher education

K-12

Pre-k

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Education Projector market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products, and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Education Projector market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Education Projector companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, and recent development.

To protect the value and sales volume of Education Projector submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Education Projector :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of the Education Projector market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2018 are considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

