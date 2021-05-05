Enterprise Performance Management Market to 2025 – IBM, Host Analytics, Board, S.A., Anaplan, Adaptive Insights, Infor, Oracle, SAP SE, Workiva, and CCH Tagetik

The “Global Enterprise Performance Management Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the enterprise performance management industry with a focus on the global enterprise performance management market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global enterprise performance management market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, function type, industry vertical, and geography. The global enterprise performance management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the enterprise performance management market.

Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) is designed for supporting government entities and organizations for building a link between their strategies and plans & execution. EPM comprises the management processes such as planning, budgeting, forecasting, and modeling. Further, it also includes closing books and consolidated results. EPM aids in making constructive decisions through performance analysis.

The increase need to make business strategies transparent to all the employees is driving the global market. Increase in the adoption of cloud-based EPM and rise in demand for mobility solutions are expected to create new growth avenues for the enterprise performance management market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the enterprise performance management industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global enterprise performance management market based on component, deployment type, function type, and industry vertical. It also provides enterprise performance management market size and forecast till 2025 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting enterprise performance management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis.

Also, key market players influencing the enterprise performance management market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Some of the key players influencing the enterprise performance management market are IBM Corporation, Host Analytics, Inc., Board International, S.A., Anaplan, Inc., Adaptive Insights, Inc., Infor Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Workiva, and CCH Tagetik, among others.

