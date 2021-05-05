Gear Motors Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2027

The gear motors are motive force systems integrating an electric motor and a reduction gear train in a single easy-to-mount configuration. These motors are specifically designed to produce a higher torque while maintaining lower horsepower or low motor output. It can either be an alternating current (AC) or direct current (DC) motor. Gear motors reduce speed in a series of gears to create more torque. This enables economical use of power in lifts, robotics, winches and other useful applications.

The “Global Gear Motors Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of gear motors market with detailed market segmentation by gear type, rated power, torque, industry vertical and geography. The global gear motors market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading gear motors market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Download Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005582/

The report enables you to-

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Gear Motors under development

Develop market entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

The gear motors market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high growth of the renewable energy sector and broad applicability in major industries. Moreover, the mechanical simplicity of the product accompanied by modular and compact design is further likely to boost the growth of the gear motors market. However, high maintenance cost may hamper the growth of the gear motors market. Nonetheless, advancements in hybrid technology present significant growth opportunities for the key players operating in the gear motors market during the forecast period.

Leading Key Players:

ABB Group

Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A.

Eaton Corporation

Elecon Engineering Company Limited

Emerson Electric Co.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG

Siemens AG

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Watt Drive WEG Group

The global gear motors market is segmented on the basis of gear type, rated power, torque and industry vertical. Based on gear type, the market is segmented as helical gear motors, planetary gear motors, helical-bevel gear motors, worm gear motors and others. On the basis of the rated power, the market is segmented as up to 7.5 kW, 7.5 kW – 75 kW and above 75 kW. By torque, the market is segmented as up to 10,000 Nm and above 10,000 Nm. The market on the basis of the industry vertical, is classified as automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, building & construction, power generation, food & beverage, metals & mining and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global gear motors market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The gear motors market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting gear motors market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the gear motors market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the gear motors market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from gear motors market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for gear motors in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the gear motors market.

The report also includes the profiles of key gear motors companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Make an Inquiry at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00005582/

Reasons to Buy the Report: