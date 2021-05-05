Global 3D Scanning Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2022

3D Scanning Market by Product (Laser Scanner, Structured Light Scanner, Optical Scanner), Range (Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range) for Industrial Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defence, Healthcare, Architecture & Engineering. Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2022

The report analyzes and forecasts 3D scanning market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data of past year along with forecast from 2014 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Billion). Assessment of market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints for the 3D scanning market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the 3D scanning market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the 3D scanning market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of prominent vendors operative in 3D scanning market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The report offer market attractiveness analysis, wherein types, product, range, application and region segments are benchmarked based on their general attractiveness, market size, and growth rate.

The study provides a crucial view on 3D scanning market by segmenting the market based on product, range, application and regional segments. All the product, range, application and regional segments of 3D scanning market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2014 to 2022. In terms of product segment which includes laser scanner, structured light scanner, an optical scanner. Range segment includes short range, medium range, and long range. Further on the basis of application segment includes industrial manufacturing, aerospace defense, healthcare, architecture engineering. The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. The regions are also bifurcated into major countries like US, UK, France, Germany, India, China, Japan, and Brazil.

The major participants in the 3D scanning market are Faro Technologies, Inc., Creaform Inc., Direct Dimensions Inc., GOM mbH, Konica Minolta, Inc., 3D Digital Corporation, Autodesk Inc., 3D Systems, Inc., ShapeGrabber and Maptek Pty Ltd.

The report segment of 3D scanning market is as follows:

3D Scanning Market: By Product

Laser Scanner

Structured Light Scanner

Optical Scanner

3D Scanning Market: By Range

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

3D Scanning Market: By Application

Industrial Manufacturing

Aerospace Defence

Healthcare

Architecture Engineering

3D Scanning Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

