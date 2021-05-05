Global Accounting Software Market 2019- Aiming on Regional Market Conditions, Competitors, Product Price, Profit, Capacity, Production and Future Forecast to 2023

360 Research Reports offers the latest published report on “Global Accounting Software Market – Segmented by Installation Type (On-Premise, Cloud Based), End-User Scale (Entry and Microbusinesses, Small and Medium Businesses, Enterprises), and Region – Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019 – 2023)” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Global Accounting Software Market 2019-2023 considers the past, current and future state of the industry while encapsulating modest landscape analysis, manufacturers, marketing strategies, industry effect factor analysis. An unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas has been included to help stakeholders to device and align Accounting Software market strategies according to the current and future market. All enterprise profiles of the main players and brands are shown in this research. The report presents the drivers and restrictions of the market that have been explained by SWOT analysis.

Accounting Software Market Segmentation by Major Players:

Intuit Inc., Sage Software Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation (NetSuite), Microsoft Corporation, Infor Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, Unit4 Business Software Limited, Xero Ltd., Red Wing Software, Acumatica Inc., Open Systems Inc., Zoho Corp, MYOB Ltd., Acclivity Group LLC, Yonyou Network Technology Co. Ltd., Deltek Inc., Syspro Impact Software, Inc.

Overview of Accounting Software Market Report:

The scope of the report is limited to software offered by various vendors. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, and others. The study emphasizes on the method of installation of the software, both cloud-based and on-premise methods. Several factors, such as increasing efficiency by adopting these software, are also discussed in this report.

Over the past two decades, the financial and accounting software solution market has witnessed numerous changes. One of the biggest changes is the cloud-based offering of accounting software solutions. A recent survey indicates that among the enterprises planning to opt for enterprise resource planning solutions, more than 50% of them are expected to choose cloud as their deployment mode. Agility, lower startup cost, and faster deployment are the major benefits of cloud-based solutions. Additionally, the advent of digital commerce and technological advancements, like integration with other online applications, such as automated bank feeds, automated billing features, etc., are expected drive the accounting software market over the forecast period.

Increased Efficiency using Accounting Software to Drive the Market’s Growth

Accounting software increases efficiency, as it is used to keep track of accounting transactions, or to manage the money flowing in and out of business. It has emerged as a better solution for managing the accounts of a business, as it can easily manage account payables, account receivables, business payroll, general ledger, and other business modules. Moreover, features that ensure accurate financials of the company, such as time-saving, cost-effective operation and higher overall productivity, are expected to drive the demand. In addition, these factors make this software more deployable for small businesses.

Cloud Installation Poised to Witness the Highest Growth

Cloud accounting services, both online accessible and via software, are becoming lucrative options for small and medium business owners, as cloud-based offerings address the typical problems related to traditional accounting software. Single user access has been ineffective, when it comes to sharing access to financial and customer details within a team. In addition, customer support for a specific accounting software product is very slow and this affects the accounting requirements of companies. Moreover, over the last three decades, several changes have been observed in financial and accounting software solutions, such as SaaS-based and cloud-based accounting software solutions. These changes are expected to strengthen the demand for cloud-based software.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

The growth of the Asia-Pacific business accounting software market can be attributed to factors, such as rising penetration of business accounting mobile applications and higher adoption of modern technologies in the region. Moreover, factors, such as the emergence of small businesses and growing investment in the business sector are likely to bolster the growth of the market. In India, where the country has switched to a GST scheme since July 2017, the demand for accounting software is expected to increase. In addition, the growth in the deployment of cloud technology in the region is further expected to drive the regional accounting software market.

