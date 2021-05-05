Global eSIM Market Present Situation, Market Size by Top Players like Gemalto, Infineon Technologies, Deutsche Telekom, Region expected to grow at CAGR of 37%

Global eSIMs Market report focuses on market volume and value at a global level, regional level, company level professional and in-depth analysis of key business trends. From a global perspective, this report represents an overall eSIMs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect in Embedded Systems sector. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

About eSIM

Embedded SIM (eSIM) also referred to as eUICC is a SIM card that can remotely manage multiple mobile network operator subscriptions by complying with GSMA specifications. These SIMs are soldered or plugged into devices and cannot be removed. eSIM are reprogrammable and support multiple profiles.

Our analysts forecast the global eSIM market to register a CAGR of 37.5% during the period 2018-2023

Market driver

Large scale benefits of using IoT devices

Market challenge

Privacy and security concerns

Market trend

Increase in mobile computing devices

eSIM Market top manufacturers namely Gemalto, Infineon Technologies, Deutsche Telekom, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors are analyzed for the Product portfolio, Segment focus, Geographic focus, Business segments Organizational developments, and Strength-weakness analysis.

eSIM Market report considers main product types and market is analyzed for the Market size, Market opportunity for these types. Also, past, current and anticipated market situations and growth rate are provided.

The CAGR of each segment in the eSIM market along with global market (as a whole) is explained with great ease. Also, global and regional eSIM market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributors and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors etc. to fully and deeply reveal market situations.

In the end, the report includes eSIM new project SWOT analysis, investment practicableness analysis, investment come analysis and development trend analysis.

the eSIM report offers in-depth Analysis of the eSIM market to understand the market trends and plan the business accordingly.

