Global Home Energy Management Systems Industry Growing Demand from Emerging Markets 2019

Home Energy Management Systems are devices that are installed in residential buildings to enable the provision of feedback on electricity consumption patterns and power consumption data for individual appliances. These systems perform pre-programmed functions, such as maintaining the temperature of houses. In addition, Home Energy Management Systems not only provide demand-response prompts from utility loads but also provide data about loads generated by microgrids. The data generated are provided to users, wherein they can view their energy consumption patterns and compare them with historical data.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Home Energy Management System Market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The U.S. is expected to dominate the HEMS market in North America. The market for proactive solution under the software and service segment is expected to grow at the highest rate for HEMS, during the forecast period. The latest HEMSs come along with analytical software and solutions. The integration of data analytics with HEMS can be benchmarked and it enables the comparison of previous performance with actual energy usage. This proves to be a driving factor for the HEMS market to grow.

The Home Energy Management Systems market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Home Energy Management Systems.

This report presents the worldwide Home Energy Management Systems market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Cisco

Honeywell

Panasonic

Schneider Electric

Allure Energy

C3 IoT

Capgemini

GE Appliances and Lighting

Hitachi

Intel

Johnson Controls

Liricco Technology

Siemens

SmartThings

Toshiba

Home Energy Management Systems Breakdown Data by Type

Z-Wave

ZigBee

Wiâ€”Fi

Others

Home Energy Management Systems Breakdown Data by Application

Lighting Controls

HVAC Control

Others

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Home Energy Management Systems status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast. To present the key Home Energy Management Systems manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development. To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Home Energy Management Systems :

History Year: 2014 – 2018 Base Year: 2018 Estimated Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Home Energy Management Systems market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

