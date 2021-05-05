Global Mechanical Ventilator Market Trend Evaluation & Future Forecast during the Period 2018-2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Mechanical Ventilator Market by Product Type (Intensive Care Unit/Critical Care, Transport/Portable/Ambulatory, and Neonatal Care), Component (Devices and Services), Mode (Non-invasive Ventilation and Invasive Ventilation), Age Group (Pediatric, Adult, and Geriatric), and End User (Hospital and Clinic, Home Care, Ambulatory Surgical Center, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Mechanical Ventilator Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global mechanical ventilator market was valued at $2,242 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $3,819 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025. A mechanical ventilator provides artificial ventilation that supports patients to breathe properly by moving breathable air into and out of the lungs through an endotracheal tube directly applied to the airway by surgery or by using non-invasive mask. Intensive-care and transport/portable mechanical ventilators are the two most-widely used ventilators, which are available in the market.

Rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing geriatric population who is prone to respiratory disorders, and escalating government expenditures on healthcare worldwide are the primary growth factors of the global mechanical ventilator market. However, high cost of mechanical ventilators and high prevalence of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) are anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, technological innovation and advanced design and portability of the product are expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players.

The global mechanical ventilator market is segmented based on product type, component, mode, age group, end user, and region. On the basis of component, the market is classified into device and service. By product, it is categorized into intensive care unit/critical care, transport/portable/ambulatory, and neonatal care. Depending on mode, it is divided into non-invasive ventilation and invasive ventilation. According to end user, it is fragmented into hospital/clinic, home care, ambulatory surgical center, and others. Age group-wise, it is segmented into pediatric, adult, and geriatric. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– Intensive care unit/critical care

– Transport/portable/ambulatory

– Neonatal care

By Component

– Devices

– ServicesBy Mode

– Non-invasive ventilation

– Invasive ventilation

By Age Group

– Pediatric

– Adult

– Geriatric

By End User

– Hospital and clinic

– Home care

– Ambulatory surgical center

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Australia

– Japan

– India

– China

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Becton, Dickinson and Company (CareFusion/Vyaire Medical, Inc.)

– Carl Reiner Gmbh

– Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

– Getinge AB (Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG)

– General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

– Hamilton Medical AG

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Medtronic, Plc. (Covidien Ltd.)

– Mindray Medical International Limited

– Smiths Group, Plc.

Table of Content



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3.1. Top winning strategies

3.4. Market share analysis, 2017

3.5. Porters five forces analysis

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Growing population of geriatric people who are prone to respiratory disorders

3.6.1.2. High prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases

3.6.1.3. Increasing government expenditures on healthcare

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. High cost of mechanical ventilators

3.6.2.2. Rising incidence of ventilator-associated pneumonia

3.6.3. Opportunity

3.6.3.1. Technological innovation, portability, and design

CHAPTER 4: MECHANICAL VENTILATOR MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Intensive Care Unit/Critical Care

4.2.1. Key market trends and growth opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Transport/Portable/Ambulatory

4.3.1. Key market trends and growth opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. Neonatal Care

4.4.1. Key market trends and growth opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: MECHANICAL VENTILATOR MARKET, BY COMPONENT

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Devices

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6: MECHANICAL VENTILATOR MARKET, BY MODE

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Non-invasive ventilation

6.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.3. Invasive Ventilation

6.3.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7: MECHANICAL VENTILATOR MARKET, BY AGE GROUP

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Pediatric

7.2.1. Market size and forecast

7.3. Adult

7.3.1. Market size and forecast

7.4. Geriatric

7.4.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 8: MECHANICAL VENTILATOR MARKET, BY END USER

8.1. Overview

8.1.1. Market size and forecast

8.2. Hospital and clinic

8.2.1. Market size and forecast

8.3. Home Care

8.3.1. Market size and forecast

8.4. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.4.1. Market size and forecast

8.5. Others

8.5.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 9: MECHANICAL VENTILATOR MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1. OVERVIEW

9.1.1. Market size and forecast

9.2. NORTH AMERICA

9.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

9.2.2. North America mechanical ventilator market by product type

9.2.3. North America mechanical ventilator market by mode

9.2.4. North America mechanical ventilator market by age group

9.2.5. North America mechanical ventilator market by end user

9.2.6. Market size and forecast, by country

9.2.6.1. U.S. mechanical ventilator market

9.2.6.2. Canada mechanical ventilator market

9.2.6.3. Mexico mechanical ventilator market

9.3. EUROPE

9.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

9.3.2. Europe mechanical ventilator market by product type

9.3.3. Europe mechanical ventilator market by mode

9.3.4. Europe mechanical ventilator market by age group

9.3.5. Europe mechanical ventilator market by end user

9.3.6. Market size and forecast, by country



Continue….

