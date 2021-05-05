Global Microbial Pesticides Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2017-2025
While the high usage of chemical or synthetic pesticides in crop protection would continue, human, animal and environmental health concerns would play a major role in driving the growth for Biopesticides. Several countries are adopting a strict approach concerning the amount of imports, with a special interest in regulating the quantity of pesticide residues.The value of global microbial pesticides market is expected to reach about USD XX million by 2022, witnessing a high market growth during the given forecasted period.
Market Dynamics
The positive factors favouring the growth of the microbial pesticide market is the increase in use and demand of non-chemical treatments for crop protection. Other factors favouring the market growth includes low toxicity of microbial pesticides on non-target pest species, compatibility with synthetic chemicals and no residual toxicity for human and other animals. Major restrain in the form of high costs and low availabilityin spite of their low toxicity and environment impact levels is also a driving factor for microbial pesticide market.
Procure this Market Intelligence Report:
https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064016
The major constraint of this market is less consumer awareness of organic fertilizers and pesticides compared to the chemical based fertilizers and pesticides. Low adoption rate is also one of the constraints faced.
The opportunities for the microbial pesticide market is the rapid growth in Microbial Seed Treatment Solutions along with the progress in new & emerging markets such as Latin America & Asia-Pacific
Market Segmentation
The market for GlobalMicrobial PesticideMarket is primarily divided by three categories, they are
1) By Ingredient Type
Bacteria Based Pesticides
Fungi Based Pesticides
Virus Based Pesticides
2) By Product Type
Microbial Herbicide
Microbial Fungicide
Microbial Insecticide
3) By Application
Crop Based
a) Grains & Cereals
b) Oil seeds
c) Fruits & Vegetables
Non-Crop Based
a) Turf & Ornamental Grass
b) Others
Geographic Analysis
Earlier in 2013, North America was the largest market followed by Europe as the second-largest market of agricultural microbial pesticides and fertilizers. Currently Asia-Pacific is the largest microbial pesticides market because of China, Japan, Brazil and India who are the major markets driving the industry growth in this region.However, currently by country USA is the largest market based on revenue generated. Also in future Latin America region will become one of the major market along with the Asia-pacific region.
Key Players
On one hand where synthetic crop protection has been dominated by less than ten massive companies, microbial pesticides developers and manufacturer number in the hundreds. Some of them are mentioned below
Becker Underwood, Valent BioSciences, Certis, BioWorks, Ecogen, Koppert Biological System, Agri Life, AgraQuest, Marrone Bio innovations, Novozyme Biological, Bayer crop science, BASF
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
Procure this Market Intelligence Report:
https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064016
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage