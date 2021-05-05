Global Process Oils Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2023

360 Research Reports offers the latest published report on “Global Process Oils Market – Segmented by Type, Application, and Geography – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023)” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Global Process Oils Market 2019-2023 considers the past, current and future state of the industry while encapsulating modest landscape analysis, manufacturers, marketing strategies, industry effect factor analysis. An unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas has been included to help stakeholders to device and align Process Oils market strategies according to the current and future market. All enterprise profiles of the main players and brands are shown in this research. The report presents the drivers and restrictions of the market that have been explained by SWOT analysis.

Process Oils Market Segmentation by Major Players:

Ergon, Inc. Chevron USA Inc. ExxonMobil Corporation HollyFrontier Refining & Marketing LLC HPCL Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd Lukoil Nynas AB ORGKHIM Biochemical Holding Panama Petrochem Ltd. PetroChina PETRONAS Lubricants International Phillips 66 Company Repsol Royal Dutch Shell Plc. Total

Overview of Process Oils Market Report:

The process oils market is expected to register moderate growth during the forecast period (2019 to 2023). The market is driven by growing tire and automotive production in developing countries and increasing demand from textile sector. Growing environmental regulations are expected to hinder the market’s growth.

Increasing Demand from Textile Industry

Process oils are used in the textile manufacturing sector, majorly for yarns, nonwoven fabrics in order to decrease the wear on the fiber, hinder dust formation on fibers as well as roller joints during textile production. The textile market in Asia-Pacific countries, such as India, China, Indonesia and Vietnam is expected to grow, majorly due to increasing government initiatives. In India, the government’s consistent efforts in R&D have led to an unprecedented growth in the textile industry. The government has set up four research centers with state-of-the-art facilities, for product testing and evaluation. In addition, the government has welcomed foreign investments, by creating 14 SEZs that focus on textiles. The Indonesia Textile Industry is estimated to reach 6,361.50 kilo ton by volume, in 2019. It is projected to reach 7,939.92 kilo ton by volume, by 2023, at estimated CAGRs of 4.53%, over the forecast period of 2019-2023. Vietnam is a potential market, with the government initiating significant investments in its textile manufacturing facilities. Vietnam was the second largest investor in shuttle-less looms, among member countries of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), during 2006-2015. Moreover, it was the biggest investor among these countries, in ring spindles and open-end rotors. There has also been a marked expansion in the knitting sector. These factors will drive the process oil market during the forecast period.

Surge in Rubber Oils Usage

Rubber process oils function as internal lubricants, improve the blending of rubber formulations, facilitate the incorporation of fillers and other additives, improve certain physical characteristics, and function as low-cost extenders. Process oils (used as softeners for SBR rubbers), and their mixtures (used in tire manufacture) are obtained by the solvent refining process. Rubber process oils are widely used in the manufacture of automotive tires and tubes, bi-cycle tires, tires retreading materials, belting, hoses, bottles, battery containers, extruded products, and technical molded goods. In terms of product segments, aromatics (comprising of DAE, TDAE, RAE, TRAE, and MES) is the largest product segment, accounting for close to 57% of the total demand. The aromatic segment is followed by the naphthenic and paraffinic rubber process oil segment, with nearly 29% and 14% of the total demand, respectively. Aromatics are the most compatible rubber process oils with rubber and rubber products, mainly tires, due to which, their share in consumption is high. Naphthenic rubber process oils are mainly consumed in North America, accounting for 70% of the total rubber process oil demand in the region, boosted by the ample local supply.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the demand for process oils during the forecast period. Rapid growth in the chemical manufacturing and automotive production sectors in countries such as China, India, Vietnam and Indonesia are projected to be the key drivers for the process oils market in the coming years. The chemical industry in India was valued at USD 139 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 403 billion by 2025 (according to India Brand Equity Foundation). Increasing demand from export markets along with growing production by major companies have been supporting the manufacturing of chemicals in the country at a robust rate. Organic chemicals and plastics have been witnessing significant growth in production and exports over the past few years. The rubber manufacturing sector in the country is witnessing a positive growth, owing to the increasing domestic production of automobiles as well as the increase in the custom duty on tires imported from China. The exports of rubber products for India has increased by nearly 8% y-o-y in 2016-2017. In addition, factors, such as abundant availability of raw materials, skilled manpower, low-cost of production and presence of entire value chain for technical textiles production are leading to increasing investments as well as production activities in the Asia-Pacific region. This in turn is boosting the demand for process oils used for textile auxiliaries in the region.

