Global Surfactants Market Trend Evaluation & Future Forecast during the Period 2018-2025

Surfactants are organic chemicals, with both hydrophilic and hydrophobic ends, which when added, change the properties of the liquid at the surface or interface. They allow oil molecules to dissolve in water. They are used in different industries, owing to their properties such as wettability, detergency, emulsion, dispersion, stabilization, and foam/froth formation. The global surfactants market accounted for $43,655 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $66,408 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Factors such as extensive use of surfactants in household detergents and wide usage of surfactants in their applications such as personal care products, oilfield chemicals, and paints & coatings are projected to drive the growth of the surfactants market. Increase in household income in emerging economies such as China and India is also anticipated to boost the demand for surfactants owing to increased consumption of household detergents and personal care products. Low prices and easy availability of surfactants are the factors expected to further catalyze the growth of surfactants.

However, rise in prices and low raw material availability hamper the market growth. Moreover, environmental concerns such as toxic effects of surfactants on various aquatic organisms and implementation of stringent laws & regulations limit the adoption of surfactants. The rapid rise in personal care segment, which includes skin care and other body care products such as lotions, shampoos, face wash, and skin care creams provides further growth opportunities for the market.

The global surfactants market is segmented based on various parameters such as type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into cationic surfactant, anionic surfactant, nonionic surfactant, and others. Anionic surfactants are further categorized into linear alkyl benzene, fatty alcohol ether sulfate, fatty alcohol sulfate, sulfosuccinate, and other anionic surfactant. Nonionic surfactant are further classified into fatty alcohol ethxylate, alkyl phenol ethoxylate, and other nonionic surfactant. Based on application, the market is divided into household detergents, personal care, industrial & institutional cleaners, food processing, oilfield chemical, agricultural chemical, textile, plastic, paint & coating, adhesive, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global surfactants market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2025 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– An extensive analysis of the market based on application assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

– The key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Cationic Surfactant

– Anionic Surfactant

– – – Linear Alkyl Benzene

– – – Fatty Alcohol Ether Sulfate

– – – Fatty Alcohol Sulfate

– – – Sulfosuccinate

– – – Other Anionic Surfactant

– Nonionic Surfactant

– – – Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylate

– – – Alkyl Phenol Ethoxylate

– – – Other Nonionic Surfactant

– Amphoteric Surfactant

– Others

By Application

– Household Detergent

– Personal Care

– Industrial & Institutional Cleaner

– Food Processing

– Oilfield Chemical

– Agricultural Chemical

– Textile

– Plastic

– Paint & Coating

– Adhesive

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

– BASF SE

– The Dow Chemical Company

– Stepan Company S.A.

– Evonik Industries AG

– Kao Corporation

– The Proctor & Gamble Company

– Clariant

– Lion Specialty Chemicals Co, Ltd.

– Solvay

– Huntsman Corporation

Table of Content



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. The global surfactants market w

2.2. Key findings of the study

2.2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Top player positioning, 2017

3.4. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.4.4. Threat of substitutes

3.4.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Low prices & easy availability of surfactants

3.5.1.2. Wide range of application

3.5.1.3. Extensive use of surfactants in household detergents

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Volatility in raw material prices

3.5.2.2. Environmental issues

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Usage of surfactants in neonatal respiratory distress syndrome

3.5.3.2. Fastest growing market of personal care products

CHAPTER 4: SURFACTANTS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Cationic surfactants

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market volume and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Anionic surfactants

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market volume and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.5. Market volume and forecast, by type

4.3.5.1. Linear alkyl benzene

4.3.6. Market size and forecast

4.3.7. Market volume and forecast

4.3.7.1. Fatty alcohol ether sulfates

4.3.8. Market size and forecast

4.3.9. Market volume and forecast

4.3.9.1. Fatty alcohol sulfates

4.3.10. Market size and forecast

4.3.11. Market volume and forecast

4.3.11.1. Sulfosuccinates

4.3.12. Market size and forecast

4.3.13. Market volume and forecast

4.3.13.1. Other anionic surfactants

4.3.14. Market volume and forecast

4.3.15. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Nonionic surfactants

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market volume and forecast, by region

4.4.4. Market size and forecast, by type

4.4.5. Market volume and forecast, by type

4.4.5.1. Fatty alcohol ethoxylates (FAE)

4.4.6. Market size and forecast

4.4.7. Market volume and forecast

4.4.7.1. Alkyl phenol ethoxylates (APE)

4.4.8. Market size and forecast

4.4.9. Market volume and forecast

4.4.9.1. Others

4.4.10. Market size and forecast

4.4.11. Market volume and forecast

4.4.12. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Amphoteric surfactants

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market volume and forecast

4.5.4. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.6.3. Market volume and forecast

4.6.4. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: SURFACTANTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.1.2. arket volume and forecast

5.2. Household detergents

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market volume and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Personal care

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market volume and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Industrial & institutional cleaners

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.2. Market volume and forecast

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Food processing

5.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.5.2. Market volume and forecast

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Oilfield chemicals

5.6.1. Market size and forecast

5.6.2. Market volume and forecast

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country

5.7. Agricultural chemicals

5.7.1. Market size and forecast

5.7.2. Market volume and forecast

5.7.3. Market analysis, by country

5.8. Textiles

5.8.1. Market size and forecast

5.8.2. Market volume and forecast

5.8.3. Market analysis, by country

5.9. Plastics

5.9.1. Market size and forecast

5.9.2. Market volume and forecast

5.9.3. Market analysis, by country

5.10. Paints & coatings

5.10.1. Market size and forecast

5.10.2. Market volume and forecast

5.10.3. Market analysis, by country

5.11. Adhesives

5.11.1. Market size and forecast

5.11.2. Market volume and forecast

5.11.3. Market analysis, by country

5.12. Others

5.12.1. Market size and forecast

5.12.2. Market volume and forecast

5.12.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: SURFACTANTS MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.1.2. Market volume and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.3. Market volume and forecast, by type

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.5. Market volume and forecast, by application

6.2.6. Market size and forecast by country

6.2.7. Market volume and forecast, by country

6.2.8. U.S.

6.2.8.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.8.2. Market volume and forecast, by type

6.2.8.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.8.4. Market volume and forecast, by application

6.2.9. Canada

6.2.9.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.9.2. Market volume and forecast, by type

6.2.9.3. Market size and forecast by application

6.2.9.4. Market volume and forecast by application

6.2.10. Mexico

6.2.10.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.10.2. Market volume and forecast, by type

6.2.10.3. Market size and forecast by application

6.2.10.4. Market volume and forecast, by application

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.3. Market volume and forecast, by type

6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.5. Market volume and forecast, by application

6.3.6. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.7. Market volume and forecast, by country



Continue….

