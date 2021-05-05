Global Triacetin Market 2019 Growth Trends by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, And Global Industry Forecast to 2024
Top most List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by business Leaders Leading Players of Triacetin Market Are: Eastman,Polynt,Lanxess,BASF,Daicel,Jiangsu Ruijia,Jiangsu Lemon,Yunnan Huanteng,Yixing Tianyuan,Xinxiang Huayang,Jiangsu Licheng,Yixing YongJia Chemical,. And More……
The Triacetin 1,2,3-triacetoxypropane is more generally known as triacetin and glycerin triacetate. It is the triester of glycerol and acetic acid, and is the second simplest fat after triformin. Triacetin is readily soluble in aromatic hydrocarbons and most organic solvents. It is insoluble in aliphatic hydrocarbons, mineral oils, and vegetable and animal oils. Solubility in water is low.,
- The global Triacetin industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan, such as Eastman, Lanxess, BASF, Daicel and Jiangsu Ruijia. At present, Jiangsu Ruijia is the world leader, holding 23.63% production market share in 2016., Triacetin downstream is wide and recently Triacetin has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Tobacco, Food, Foundry and others. Globally, the Triacetin market is mainly driven by growing demand for Tobbacco. Tobacco accounts for nearly 60.94% of total downstream consumption of Triacetin in global., Triacetin can be mainly divided into Tobacco Grade, Industrial Grade and Food Grade which Tobacco Grade captures about 62.21% of Triacetin market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of Triacetin., The worldwide market for Triacetin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% over the next five years, will reach 440 million US$ in 2024, from 300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.This report focuses on the Triacetin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.,
- North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
