Helium Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

This report provides in depth study of Helium Market using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Helium Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Helium is a chemical element with symbol He and atomic number 2. It is a rare atmospheric gas which is colorless, odorless, tasteless, nontoxic, nonflammable and only slightly soluble in water. The concentration of Helium in the atmosphere by volume percent is 5.24 x 10-4. Its boiling points and melting points are the lowest among all the elements and it exists only as a gas except in extremely cold conditions. Helium is principally shipped and used in either gaseous or liquid form for nuclear reactors, semiconductors, lasers, light bulbs, superconductivity, instrumentation, medical applications, cryogenics, MRI and R & D laboratory research.

The Helium industry concentration is very high; as a result there are few manufacturers in the world, and they focused on USA, Russia, Qatar and Algeria. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distributed in USA, Russia, Qatar and Algeria. American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry.

Many companies have several plants, but they do not usually close to aimed consumption market. So the product has high transportation costs.

From the previous five years, the production and capacity were increasing but the growth rate is very low. The Helium gas is non-renewable energy resource and the production countries make relevant policies to ensure continuous use of helium. There are agencies who predicted that Helium will dry up in the future.

The global Helium market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Helium volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Helium market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

RasGas (QA)

Exxon (US)

Linde (US, AU)

Air Product (US)

Praxair (US)

Air Liquide (DZ)

Gazprom (RU)

PGNiG (PL)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3723616-global-helium-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Type

Gaseous Helium

Liquid Helium

Segment by Application

Croygenics

Aerostatics

Semicconductor & Fiber Optics

Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography

Welding

Others

https://marketersmedia.com/helium-market-2019-global-industry-sales-supply-consumption-demand-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2025/487142

Segment by Regions

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Helium Manufacturers

Helium Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Helium Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3723616-global-helium-market-research-report-2019

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Helium Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Helium

1.2 Helium Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Helium Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Gaseous Helium

1.2.3 Liquid Helium

1.3 Helium Segment by Application

1.3.1 Helium Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Croygenics

1.3.3 Aerostatics

1.3.4 Semicconductor & Fiber Optics

1.3.5 Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography

1.3.6 Welding

1.3.7 Others

1.3 Global Helium Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Helium Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Helium Market Size

1.4.1 Global Helium Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Helium Production (2014-2025)

.

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Helium Business

7.1 RasGas (QA)

7.1.1 RasGas (QA) Helium Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Helium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 RasGas (QA) Helium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Exxon (US)

7.2.1 Exxon (US) Helium Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Helium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Exxon (US) Helium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Linde (US, AU)

7.3.1 Linde (US, AU) Helium Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Helium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Linde (US, AU) Helium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Air Product (US)

7.4.1 Air Product (US) Helium Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Helium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Air Product (US) Helium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Praxair (US)

7.5.1 Praxair (US) Helium Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Helium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Praxair (US) Helium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Air Liquide (DZ)

7.6.1 Air Liquide (DZ) Helium Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Helium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Air Liquide (DZ) Helium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Gazprom (RU)

7.7.1 Gazprom (RU) Helium Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Helium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Gazprom (RU) Helium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 PGNiG (PL)

7.8.1 PGNiG (PL) Helium Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Helium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 PGNiG (PL) Helium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued .

Contact Info:

Name: NORAH TRENT

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: 841 198 5042

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3723616-global-helium-market-research-report-2019