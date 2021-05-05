Homeland Security Market Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2022 | IBM Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, L-3 Communications Holdings

Homeland Security Market by Type (Border Security, Aviation Security, Maritime Security, Critical Infrastructure Security, Cyber Security, Mass Transport Security, CBRN), End-user (Public Sector, Private Sector)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

Homeland security systems in a country helps to avoid any kind of terrorist attacks on the country and provides security against severe attacks and threats.

The market for homeland security is primarily driven by several government initiatives undertaken to restrict increasing terrorist threats and cross border insurgency. In addition, rising cases of illegal immigration, drug smuggling and human trafficking is compelling the governments of various nations to invest heavily in procurement of homeland security products.. Adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by various armies for border surveillance is also influencing the growth of this category.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012660080/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Unisys Corporation, Harris Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., SAIC, and Finmeccanica spA.

The world homeland security market is segmented based on type, end user, and geography. Based on the type of homeland security, the market is segmented into border security, aviation security, maritime security, critical infrastructure security, cyber security, mass transport security, CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) security, and others (first responders, counter terror intelligence, C3I, pipeline security). Public and private sectors are the key end users of the market. This report analyzes the global market based on four key regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012660080/discount

Key benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the homeland security market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s five forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD HOMELAND SECURITY MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 WORLD HOMELAND SECURITY MARKET, BY END-USER

CHAPTER 6 WORLD HOMELAND SECURITY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

7.1 International Business Machines Corporation

7.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation

7.3 General Dynamics Corporation

7.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation

7.5 L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

7.6 Unisys Corporation

7.7 Harris Corporation

7.8 Elbit Systems Ltd.

7.9 SAIC

7.10 Leonardo Finmeccanica spA

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012660080/buy/4999

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.