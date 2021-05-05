Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market Global Industry Structure & Projections for Upcoming Years

Research, Outlook & Forecast by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market by Sensor (Pressure Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Level Sensor, Flow Sensor, Biosensor, and Others), Technology (Zigbee, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The Industrial wireless sensor network (IWSN) is the network of distributed sensing platform with wireless communication. IWSN is positioned in remote areas, and uses wireless technology to measure or transmit signals to a control room. Furthermore, the system can be controlled, troubleshot, and monitored remotely. It is majorly used for process & control monitoring and data processing.

Surge in popularity of industrial wireless sensor technology among various industry verticals such as oil & gas, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and others drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in need to improve process efficiencies boosts the demand for IWSN. Moreover, advantages offered by this technology such as high performance and its easy deployment fuel the market growth. However, rise in data security and privacy concerns is the key factor that hinders the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in industrialization in the emerging market such as China, India, and Brazil, owing to growing urbanization provides ample of growth opportunity for market expansion.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study comprises analytical depiction of the global industrial wireless sensor network market with current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porterâ€™s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Sensor

– Pressure Sensor

– Temperature Sensor

– Level Sensor

– Floe Sensor

– Biosensor

– Others

By Technology

– Zigbee

– Bluetooth

– Wi-Fi

– Others

By Industry Vertical

– Oil & Gas

– Automotive

– Manufacturing

– Healthcare

– Others

By Geography

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – France

– – Germany

– – Russia

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – South Korea

– – India

– – Japan

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– ABB Ltd

– STMicroelectronics

– Honeywell International Inc.

– Texas Instruments, Inc.

– Siemens AG

– Endress+Hauser AG

– Linear Technology Corporation

– NXP Semiconductors

– Schneider Electric

– Emersion Electric.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

Chapter 2: Executive summary

2.1. CXO perspective

Chapter 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.2.3.1. Top winning strategies, by year 2014-2017

3.2.3.2. Top winning strategies, by development 2014-2017

3.2.3.3. Top winning strategies, by company 2014-2017

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis, 2015

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Surge in popularity of industrial wireless sensor network

3.5.1.2. Low cost and easy deployment of industrial wireless sensor network

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Data Security and privacy concern

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in industrialization in the emerging market

Chapter 4: INDUSTRIAL WIRELESS SENSOR NETWORK MARKet BY SENSOR

4.1. Overview

4.2. Pressure Sensor

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Temperature Sensor

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Level Sensor

4.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. Flow Sensor

4.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. Biosensor

4.6.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.7.3. Market analysis by country

Chapter 5: INDUSTRIAL WIRELESS SENSOR NETWORK MARKet BY Technology

5.1. Overview

5.2. Zigbee

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Bluetooth

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Wi-Fi

5.4.1. Key market trends

5.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends

5.5.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

Continue…

