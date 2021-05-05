Infant Nutrition Market Share 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2024 Available at Market Reports World

The Global Infant Nutrition Market report covers total market for Infant Nutrition has been analysed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Globally, this market focuses on some particular strategies to progress the growth of these industries. To understand the existing structure and scenario of various companies, major key strategies are explained in this report. Different regions are explained to give a clear idea of various terms, such as current trends, size, and shares along with the productivity of industries.

This research report categorizes the global Infant Nutrition market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global infant nutrition market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 7.0% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Infant nutrition refers to the additional diet that is exclusively provided to infants, like various type of milk formulas. The high consumer base, rising economy, and high birth rate are expected to contribute heavily to the expected large market share of Asia-Pacific in the forecast period.

Rise in the Population of Working Mothers

In the last decade, there has been a growing population of young working mothers, which has been one of the primary factors for the growth of this market. By 2017, according to the International Labor Organization, female population participation above the age of 15, was 48.67%, which was marginally lower from 48.78% in 2015. As in most of the regions, a higher proportion of women aged 25 – 54 are participating in the labor force. Moreover, in a study published in 2017, in the Journal of Taibah University Medical Sciences, it was reported that the maternal occupation often affected the duration and frequency of breastfeeding per day, with reduced milk production, affecting the infants’ health. Thus, the rise of adoption of infant formulas and baby foods highly contribute to the growth of this market.

Other factors playing a vital role include the rise in the spending on baby health in developed nations, increasing demand for organic baby food, and rising birth rate, especially in the emerging markets.

Concerns Regarding Food Security and Regulation of Infant Food

The food security and food regulations for infant nutrition in recent years have been one of the primary factors for impeding the infant nutrition market. Breast milk products are not sterile and are at risk of microbial contamination and chemical and foreign body contamination. In several global studies, it has been observed that infant formula is not regulated in some countries. By 2015, the government of China released stricter food safety standards. Further, in 2018, the Chinese Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) reduced the number of permitted milk powder products by 1,400 to boost the bigger domestic brands in the country. Therefore, the food security and regulation in each country needs better speculation, which at present impedes the growth of this market.

Other factors are the risk of allergies or autoimmune diseases associated with infant nutrition products.

Asia-Pacific to Register High Growth

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register a high growth rate and hold the largest market share in the forecast period due to growing birth rate, rising adoption of infant formula, consumer inclination toward organic infant nutrition products, and improving economic conditions. The population of Asia has risen from 4.16 billion in 2010 to 4.43 billion in 2016. Europe is also expected to have one of the major market shares, but steady decline in birth rate in this region is expected to lower the growth in the European market.

Key Developments in the Market

• February 2018: The shares of Bubs Australia Limited surged 22% by the news on Chinese supply agreement of infant formula.

• February 2018: Nestle was accused by the United Kingdom-based Changing Markets Foundation of selling substandard baby formula in South Africa.

• February 2018: The a2 Milk Company has been recognized as the top 10 most innovative food company of 2018 by the business magazine Fast Company.

Major players: ABBOTT, BEINGMATE BABY & CHILD FOOD CO., LTD, BELLAMY’S ORGANIC, DANONE S.A., FRIESLANDCAMPINA, GLANBIA PLC, MEAD JOHNSON & , LLC, MEIJI HOLDINGS CO., LTD, NESTLE, AND PERRIGO amongst others.

Infant Nutrition Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Infant Nutrition industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Infant Nutrition production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

