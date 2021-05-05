Medical Textiles – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023
Medical Textiles are used in hygiene, health and personal care, as well as in surgical applications. These products include: wipes, baby and adult diapers, adult sanitary and incontinence products, as well as, medical and surgical products, such as operating gowns, operating drapes, sterilization packs, dressings, sutures and orthopedic pads.
By Company
Medtronic (Covidien)
Johnson & Johnson
3M
BSN medical
Smith & Nephew
Molnlycke
Medline
Dupont
Cardinal Health
B. Braun
Allmed Medical
Ahlstrom
Winner Medical
Lohmann & Rauscher
JianErKang
Hakuzo
KOB
TWE Group
Zhende Medical
Vilene
Medpride
Techtex
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Non-woven Fabric
Woven Fabric
Knitted Fabrics
By End-User / Application
Implantable Goods
Non-implantable Goods
Healthcare & Hygiene Products
Others
Table of Contents
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…..
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Medtronic (Covidien)
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 Johnson & Johnson
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 3M
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 BSN medical
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 Smith & Nephew
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Molnlycke
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Medline
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Dupont
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Cardinal Health
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 B. Braun
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Allmed Medical
12.12 Ahlstrom
12.13 Winner Medical
12.14 Lohmann & Rauscher
12.15 JianErKang
12.16 Hakuzo
12.17 KOB
12.18 TWE Group
12.19 Zhende Medical
12.20 Vilene
12.21 Medpride
12.22 Techtex
