MIS Surgical Retractor System Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2025

The approach of minimal invasive surgery has profoundly increased in the medical field. The traditional open surgery may cause tissue injury that may result into increase in blood loos, increased post-operative pain, lengthened recovery time, and impaired spinal function. Minimally invasive spinal surgeries will create small incisions on the body, and they will not create much pressure on the spinal muscles and support in faster recovery. The minimal invasive spinal (MIS) surgical retractor systems are advanced medical devices that are design to provide access to the spine from posterior approach through a small incision; in minimal invasive surgeries. These devices are used in the treatment of various degenerative spinal disorders such as lumbar spinal stenosis, disc herniations, foraminal compression with unilateral radiculopathy, synovial cysts, and dural repair. According to the research article, every year around 2,50,000 lumbar spine surgeries are performed in the U.S. The incidence of spinal injury is growing rapidly globally under the impact of factors such as aging population and changing lifestyle has become an emerging trend which anticipated to boost the demand for the MIS Surgical Retractor System over the forecast period.

The global MIS Surgical Retractor System market are segmented on the basis of product type, indication, route of administration and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the global MIS surgical retractor system market are segmented into:

Cervical Retractor Systems Simple Decompression Fixed Tubular Retractors (Level 1) Expandable Tubular Retractors (Level 2) Fusion or Instrumentation Expandable Tubular Retractors (Level 1-2) Thoracolumbar or Lumbar retractor systems Pedicle Screwed Based Retractors (Multilevel Posterior Instrumentation) Pedicle Screwed Based Retractors (Multilevel Posterior Decompression and Fusion/Instrumentation) Level 1-2 Decompression with or without Fusion/Instrumentation Fixable Tubular Retractors Expandable Tubular Retractors Expandable Blade Retractors



On the basis of treatment, the global MIS Surgical Retractor System market is segmented into:

Lumbar Spinal Stenosis

Herniated Disc

Synovial Cysts

Others

On the basis of the end user, the global MIS Surgical Retractor System market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The global MIS Surgical Retractor System market is expected to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The increasing availability of advanced diagnosis and treatment facilities and less invasive procedures that improve the quality of life is anticipated to drive the MIS surgical retractor system market. In addition, the increase in geriatric population which are at high risk of spinal injury is anticipated to boost the growth of the global MIS Surgical Retractor System market. Furthermore, the minimal invasive surgery have enable shorter hospital stays, and the potential to transition procedures to the ambulatory setting which has significantly decrease the procedure cost, this is anticipated to increase the MIS surgical retractor system market. The developing medical infrastructure and diagnostics facilities in the emerging markets such as China and India, and favorable reimbursement policies for treatment of is expected to bolster the growth of the growth of the global MIS Surgical Retractor System market. However, complications associated with the minimal invasive spinal surgery such as nerve injury related to inadequate visualization during decompression is anticipated to hinder the market growth. Decrease in reimbursements for minimally invasive spine procedures over open spine procedure might hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The increasing research and development associated with the MIS Surgical Retractor System expected to create new opportunities in the global MIS Surgical Retractor System market over a forecast period.

On the basis of regional presence, the global MIS Surgical Retractor System market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is dominating and contributed the leading shares to the global MIS Surgical Retractor System market in terms of revenue and expected to register a significant growth over a forecast period due to developed medical infrastructure along with the new products launches. Europe has also contributed the moderate shares and registered a healthy growth rate to the global MIS Surgical Retractor System market followed by North America. The APEJ has become the lucrative market for MIS Surgical Retractor System and anticipated to register significant shares over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of minimal invasive surgeries and developing medical infrastructure in the region. The Latin America and MEA are at a nascent stage to the global MIS Surgical Retractor System market and expected to show a moderate growth over a forecast period due to increasing medical facilities in the region.

Some key companies covered in this report include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic plc, LLC, Thompson Surgical, Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Stryker, ChoiceSpine, LP, DePuy Synthes Companies, Zimmer Biomet, Exactech, Inc., and K2M, Inc. among others. The global MIS surgical retractor system market is currently witnessing a number of strategic collaboration and partnership activities by manufacturers.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

MIS surgical retractor system market segments

MIS surgical retractor system market dynamics

MIS surgical retractor system market historical actual market size, 2014 – 2016

MIS surgical retractor system market size & forecast 2017 to 2025

MIS surgical retractor system market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved

MIS Surgical Retractor System market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

