Mobile Handset Protection Market 2018 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Mobile handset protection offers coverage against mechanical breakdown, theft loss and accidental damage. The mobile handset protection plan is generally offered by the mobile operator or carrier, OEMs and retailers.

The key players covered in this study

Apple

American International Group

AT&T

Microsoft

Verizon Wireless

Asurion

Sprint Corp

Squaretrade

Best Buy

T-Mobile

Liberty Mutual Holding

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

One Time Fee

Monthly Fee

Billed By Carrier/ OEM

Market segment by Application, split into

Mobile Operator/ Carrier

Mobile Device OEM

Direct-to-Consumer Services

Other Channel (Retailers)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Handset Protection Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 One Time Fee

1.4.3 Monthly Fee

1.4.4 Billed By Carrier/ OEM

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Handset Protection Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Mobile Operator/ Carrier

1.5.3 Mobile Device OEM

1.5.4 Direct-to-Consumer Services

1.5.5 Other Channel (Retailers)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile Handset Protection Market Size

2.2 Mobile Handset Protection Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Handset Protection Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Mobile Handset Protection Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Apple

12.1.1 Apple Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mobile Handset Protection Introduction

12.1.4 Apple Revenue in Mobile Handset Protection Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Apple Recent Development

12.2 American International Group

12.2.1 American International Group Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mobile Handset Protection Introduction

12.2.4 American International Group Revenue in Mobile Handset Protection Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 American International Group Recent Development

12.3 AT&T

12.3.1 AT&T Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mobile Handset Protection Introduction

12.3.4 AT&T Revenue in Mobile Handset Protection Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft

12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mobile Handset Protection Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Mobile Handset Protection Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.5 Verizon Wireless

12.5.1 Verizon Wireless Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mobile Handset Protection Introduction

12.5.4 Verizon Wireless Revenue in Mobile Handset Protection Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Verizon Wireless Recent Development

12.6 Asurion

12.6.1 Asurion Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mobile Handset Protection Introduction

12.6.4 Asurion Revenue in Mobile Handset Protection Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Asurion Recent Development

12.7 Sprint Corp

12.7.1 Sprint Corp Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mobile Handset Protection Introduction

12.7.4 Sprint Corp Revenue in Mobile Handset Protection Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Sprint Corp Recent Development

12.8 Squaretrade

12.8.1 Squaretrade Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Mobile Handset Protection Introduction

12.8.4 Squaretrade Revenue in Mobile Handset Protection Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Squaretrade Recent Development

12.9 Best Buy

12.9.1 Best Buy Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Mobile Handset Protection Introduction

12.9.4 Best Buy Revenue in Mobile Handset Protection Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Best Buy Recent Development

12.10 T-Mobile

12.10.1 T-Mobile Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Mobile Handset Protection Introduction

12.10.4 T-Mobile Revenue in Mobile Handset Protection Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 T-Mobile Recent Development

12.11 Liberty Mutual Holding

Continued….

