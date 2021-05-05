North America Industrial Brakes Market Trend Evaluation & Future Forecast during the Period 2018-2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” North America Industrial Brakes Market by Type (Mechanically-applied Brake, Hydraulically-applied Brake, Pneumatically-applied Brake, Electrically-applied Brake, Drum & Disc Brake, and Spring Brake), Application (Holding Brake, Dynamic & Emergency Brake, and Tension Brake), and End-User Industry (Manufacturing, Metals & Mining, Construction, Entertainment, Marine & Shipping, and Others) – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the North America and regional/market. The North America Industrial Brakes Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The North America industrial brakes market was valued at $146 million in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% by 2025. Motion involved in equipment & machineries and the ability to control them results in wide scope of application in various end-user industries. Further, technological advancements have led to development of brakes that can deliver high level of precision and accuracy for various industrial purposes, such as holding heavy payloads, and applying dynamic, and emergency brakes. The industrial brakes also provide the machine equipment motion that is required for processing the raw materials in metals & mining, construction, and food industries.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4209



The North America industrial brakes market is expected to witness steady growth, owing to rise in adoption of automation processes and subsequent demand for industrial robotics. Further, the advantages of automation in manufacturing processes, such as automated distribution, conveyor belt systems, and assembly station robots, can yield low-cost solution and reduce the cost of labor for the manufacturers. Moreover, increase in construction and mining activities, and rise in concerns toward safety and efficiency of machineries are anticipated to fuel the growth of the industrial brakes market. However, fluctuating prices of the materials required for manufacturing these brakes continue to impact the profit margin for the market players. Further, the stringent regulations associated with the industrial machineries are also expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Nonetheless, introduction of technologically advanced braking systems and rise in popularity of electric brakes can provide lucrative profitable opportunities to the market players in the coming years

The North America industrial brakes market is segmented based on type, application, end-user industry, and country. By type, the market is divided into mechanically-applied brakes, hydraulically-applied brakes, pneumatically-applied brakes, electrically-applied brakes, drum & disc brakes, and spring brakes. Based on application, the market is classified into holding brakes, dynamic & emergency brakes, and tension brakes. By end-user industry, the market is divided into metals & mining, construction, manufacturing, entertainment, marine & shipping, and others. Based on country, it is analyzed across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the North America industrial brakes market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

– Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the North America market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT

By Type

– Mechanically-applied Brake

– Hydraulically-applied Brake

– Pneumatically-applied Brake

– Electrically-applied Brake

– Drum & Disc Brake

– Spring Brake

By Application

– Holding Brake

– Dynamic & Emergency Brake

– Tension Brake

By End-User Industry

– Manufacturing

– Metals & Mining

– Construction

– Entertainment

– Marine & Shipping

– Others

By Country

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Akebono Brake Corporation

– Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

– Carlisle Brake & Friction

– Chassis Brakes International

– Drive-Line Inc.

– Eaton Corporation

– Industrial Brakes Company

– Mach III Clutch, Inc.

– Ogura Industrial Corp

– The Carlyle Johnson Machine Company, LLC

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/north-america-industrial-brakes-market-amrr

Table of Content



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. KEY MARKET PLAYERS

1.5. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.5.1. Secondary research

1.5.2. Primary research

1.5.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.3. Top impacting factors

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in activities in construction & manufacturing industries

3.4.1.2. Rise in adoption of industrial robotics and automation processes

3.4.1.3. High focus on safety and efficiency of industrial machineries

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Volatile prices of materials used for the production of industrial brakes

3.4.2.2. Stringent regulations associated with industrial machineries

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Providing technology driven brakes systems enabled with sensors

CHAPTER 4: INDUSTRIAL BRAKES MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. MECHANICALLY APPLIED BRAKES

4.2.1. Key trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. HYDRAULICALLY APPLIED BRAKES

4.3.1. Key trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.4. PNEUMATICALLY APPLIED BRAKES

4.4.1. Key trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.5. ELECTRICALLY APPLIED BRAKES

4.5.1. Key trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.6. DRUM & DISC BRAKES

4.6.1. Key trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.7. SPRING BRAKES

4.7.1. Key trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 5: INDUSTRIAL BRAKES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. HOLDING BRAKES

5.2.1. Key trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. DYNAMIC & EMERGENCY BRAKES

5.3.1. Key trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.4. TENSION BRAKES

5.4.1. Key trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 6: INDUSTRIAL BRAKES MARKET, BY END-USER

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. MANUFACTURING

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3. METALS & MINING

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

6.4. CONSTRUCTION

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by country

6.5. ENTERTAINMENT

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by country

6.6. MARINE & SHIPPING

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by country

6.7. OTHERS

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 7: INDUSTRIAL BRAKES MARKET, BY COUNTRY

7.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

7.1.1. Market size and forecast by country

7.2. U.S.

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast

7.3. CANADA

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast

7.4. MEXICO

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments & product portfolio

8.1.4. Business performance

8.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. EATON CORPORATION

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments & product portfolio

8.2.4. Business performance

8.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. MACH III CLUTCH, INC.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments & product portfolio

8.3.4. Key strategic move and development

8.4. CHASSIS BRAKES INTERNATIONAL GROUP

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segment & product portfolio

8.4.4. Key strategic moves and developments



Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4209

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com