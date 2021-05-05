Nuclear Reactor Construction Market 2019 Global Share, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

360 Research Reports offers the latest published report on “Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market – Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019 – 2023)” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market 2019-2023 considers the past, current and future state of the industry while encapsulating modest landscape analysis, manufacturers, marketing strategies, industry effect factor analysis. An unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas has been included to help stakeholders to device and align Nuclear Reactor Construction market strategies according to the current and future market. All enterprise profiles of the main players and brands are shown in this research. The report presents the drivers and restrictions of the market that have been explained by SWOT analysis.

Nuclear Reactor Construction Market Segmentation by Major Players:

Areva SA, GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Inc.,Westinghouse Electric Company LLC (Toshiba), KEPCO Engineering & Construction, ŠKODA JS a.s., China National Nuclear Corporation,Bilfinger SE, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd,Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited,Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, Siemens AG

Overview of Nuclear Reactor Construction Market Report:

In the wake of growing environmental concerns and surging demand for power, nuclear power generation has become the most dependable option that can cater to the requirements of electricity and offset greenhouse gases emissions. The nuclear power generation is a clean power technology, which can meet the increasing demand for electricity efficiently. In addition, nuclear power plants are designed for a lifespan of sixty years, which can be further expanded. The expansion of operational life of nuclear plants is one of the major factors driving the nuclear reactor construction market.

Moreover, the spent nuclear fuel can be reprocessed, which can be recovered up to 95%. The recovery of fuel from spent nuclear fuel is expected to reduce the cost of power generation from nuclear power plants, which is a huge factor influencing the growth of nuclear reactor construction market.

Technological Advancements – Major Driver for Growth

The technological advancements have emerged as one of the major factors driving the growth of nuclear reactor construction market, due to the techno-economic benefits associated with the nuclear reactor technology. There are various advanced reactors, which are in various stages of the development process, and include upgraded versions of the pressurized water reactor (PWR), boiling water reactor (BWR), and pressurized heavy-water reactor (PHWR). The development of these reactor technologies is expected to increase the influx of money in the nuclear reactor construction business in the near future. Apart from conventional reactor technology, breeder reactors, which can recover nuclear fuel from the spent fuel are being widely adopted in countries, such as China and South Korea, to reap maximum benefits of nuclear power sources.

The Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan gave rise to safety concerns, which has led to countries investing in advanced technology, such as Generation III nuclear reactors. This is expected to further impact the market growth, tremendously.

Asia-Pacific – Most Attractive Market

According to International Energy Agency (IEA), nuclear capacity is projected to grow by more than 25% from around 404 GW in 2015 to approximately 516 GW in 2040. Governments across the globe envisage a total nuclear-generating capacity of 11,960 GW by 2040, heavily concentrating on Asia, with particularly China contributing to about 33% of the total capacity. In addition, most of the nuclear reactors that are currently planned are in the Asia-Pacific region, due to rapidly increasing demand for electricity and fast-growing economies.

