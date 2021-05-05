Packaged Food Market Emerging Trends, Highlights and Challenges Forecast 2020 | Tyson Foods, Kelloggs Company, Smithfield Foods, Hormel Foods, Maple Leaf Foods

The Asia-Pacific region has witnessed a transformational development in the packaged food industry over the years. In countries such as India and China, the concept of packaged or convenience food has evolved in the recent years, owing to changing lifestyles, increase in number of working professionals and the growing inclination towards fast food. Consumers these days, prefer ready to consume foods as these require considerable less time for cooking and come in a variety of options. Further, packaging preserves the nourishment in the food and provides it a longer shelf life. However, the aspects like contamination of food, strict government regulations and the presence of local brands act as key growth restrictors of this market.

The segmentation of the Asia-Pacific packaged food market is done on the basis of product type and country. Depending on type of product, the market segments included in the report are breakfast cereals, baked goods, ready meals, potato chips, baby food, pasta, instant noodles, nuts, biscuits, cheese, chocolate confectionery, ice-creams, yogurt and non-alcoholic drinks. Currently, Asia-Pacific packaged food market is led by non-alcoholic drinks, followed by baked goods product category. From a perspective of growth, among all the categories of food, the baby food products would gain the highest CAGR. Moreover, the demands of baby food would be concentrated to developing countries such as India and China. The key factors that propel the market growth in India and China are the constantly increasing birth rate in India and massive population in China.

Packaged Food Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Nestle S.A, Kraft Foods Group, General Mills, ConAgra Foods Inc., Tyson Foods, Kelloggs Company, Smithfield Foods Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, Maple Leaf Foods Inc. and ITC Limited.

Packaged Food Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Packaged Food in Global market, especially in China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific.

PACKAGED FOOD MARKET SEGMENTATION

MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE :

Ready Meals, Baked foods, Breakfast cereals, Baby food, Soups, Potato Chips, Nuts, Instant Noodles, Pasta, Biscuits, Chocolates and Confectionery, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Cream, Non-alcoholic drinks.

