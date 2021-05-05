Pharmacy Automation Market Share 2019 Globally Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Business Growth and Forecast to 2024 | Market Reports World

The Global Pharmacy Automation Market report covers total market for Pharmacy Automation has been analysed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Globally, this market focuses on some particular strategies to progress the growth of these industries. To understand the existing structure and scenario of various companies, major key strategies are explained in this report. Different regions are explained to give a clear idea of various terms, such as current trends, size, and shares along with the productivity of industries.

This research report categorizes the global Pharmacy Automation market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Global Pharmacy Automation Market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 8% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). Pharmacy Automation includes Centralized or Decentralized automated dispensing, packing, labeling and other systems that help to reduce dispensing errors and improve workflow efficiency of hospital nursing staff and pharmacies.

Rising Geriatric Population

As per the data from World Population Prospects: the 2017 Revision, the number of older people, those aged 60 years or over, is expected to increase more than double by the year 2050 and to become more than triple by 2100, rising from 962 million globally in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050 and 3.1 billion in 2100. Globally, the population aged 60 or over is growing faster than all the younger age groups. The population who are aged 60 or above is growing at a rate of approximately 3% per year. Currently, Europe has the greatest percentage of the population aged 60 or over (nearly 25% of the overall geriatric population). And the rapid aging will occur in other parts of the world as well, by 2050, all regions of the world except Africa will have nearly a quarter or more of their populations at ages 60 and above. The global increase in the number of geriatrics will lead to greater incidences of chronic and life-threatening diseases and high volume of dispensing medications. To serve the increasing demand hospitals and pharmacies are adopting new pharmacy automation technologies to reduce their operating costs and improve patient safety. All the above factors are expected to contribute to the growth of Pharmacy Automation market in the forecast period. Other factors which are driving the Pharmacy Automation Market growth are growing need to minimize medication errors and decentralization of pharmacies.

Reluctance to Adopt Pharmacy Automation Systems

Hospitals and pharmacy chains have a huge upfront investment cost compared to the traditional manual dispensing systems. In developing countries, there is reluctance and adoption of pharmacy automation systems such as drug dispensing, packaging and labeling systems as it is not among their top priority. Pharmacy Automation devices such as simple tabletop counting devices can cost up to USD 15,000.00, and some devices that have automated workflow modules, with built‐in scan‐ verification software and based on the functionality they cost from USD 8,000.00 to USD100,000.00. The above factors may hinder the growth of Pharmacy Automation market in the forecast period

The US Lead the Market in the North America Region

As per Johns Hopkins study, every year more than 250,000 people die in the United States due to medication error and is one of the leading cause of death in the US. Most medication errors occur during prescribing and dispensing. In the United States, the use of automated medication dispensing systems and cabinets is increasing as it reduced dispensing errors, improved inventory stock management, drug traceability and dispensing speed.

Key Developments in the Pharmacy Automation Market

Mar 2018: Centrus Health and Cerner collaborated to deliver value-based and innovative population healthcare in Kansas City.

Major Players: ARXIUM, INC., BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC., BECTON, DICKINSON, AND , CAPSA HEALTHCARE, CERNER CORPORATION, KUKA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, OMNICELL, INC., PARATA SYSTEMS LLC, RXSAFE, LLC, and SCRIPTPRO LLC, among others.

Pharmacy Automation Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Pharmacy Automation industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Pharmacy Automation production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

