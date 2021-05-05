Phase Shifting Transformers Market Driven by Industry Trends, Market Size, Market Share Forecast to 2024

Phase Shifting Transformers Market focuses on the World market, to divide the market based on manufacturers, Regions, types and applications. The report covers the present scenario and the growth predictions of the global Phase Shifting Transformers market for 2019-2024. To analyse the market scope, the report presents a comprehensive depiction of the market by method of examining, mixture, and summation of data from numerous sources.

Ask Sample of Phase Shifting Transformers market research report at- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13969436

About Phase Shifting Transformers:

A phase-shifting transformer is a device for controlling the power flow through specific lines in a complex power transmission network. The basic function of a phase-shifting transformer is to change the effective phase displacement between the input voltage and the output voltage of a transmission line, thus controlling the amount of active power that can flow in the line.

Phase Shifting Transformers Market Top Manufactures:

iemens,ABB,Tamini,Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric,Others,

Phase Shifting Transformers Market Types:

Below 400 M VA

400 MVA-800 MVA

Over 800 MVA Phase Shifting Transformers market Applications:

re-distribute power in parallel lines (both ends are at same voltage level)

direct power from one voltage level to another (auto-transformer + PST) Besides, the report also covers segment data, including type segment, product segment. This report also covers different industries client’s information, which is very important for the manufacturers. Browse TOC and Charts & Tables of Phase Shifting Transformers Market Research Report available at- https://www.absolutereports.com/global-phase-shifting-transformers-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024-13969436 Phase Shifting Transformers Market Research Report covers major countries like USA, EU, China, South East Asia, Japan and etc. Scope of Reports:

In an increasingly complex power-generation landscape and a growing energy market, the capability to control the flow of power is fast gaining in crucial importance. This is the area, where phase-shifting transformers (PST) excel. Grid operators use this capability to increase the transmission capacity of the network, while minimizing expensive grid expansions. These transformers protect lines, make grids more reliable, and reduce transmission losses. And they are among the most economic and cost-efficient solutions for power-flow management out there.

With growing need from power grids worldwide, orders are growing year by year. The main players in Phase Shifting Transformer market are Siemens, ABB, Tamini, Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric and a few others. They attracted most of the orders, either for domestic or out abroad requirements.

Phase Shifting Transformers can be Single-Core or Two-Core, Single tank or Two tank, Symmetrical or Non-symmetrical, 90° regulation or 60° regulation design, based on different parameters. The most common types are: Two-core design in symmetric or asymmetric configuration and Single-core design in symmetric or asymmetric configuration. Both of them allow a possible addition of an in-phase voltage regulation, to compensate the net voltage fluctuation or to combine in-phase and quadrature regulation. Phase-shifting transformers are highly complex units. To meet the unique needs of each specific customer, phase shifters are often custom-designed and manufactured to specification.

The growth of the Phase Shifting Transformer (PST) market is likely to be driven by developing economies such as India, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia, with upcoming long-distance transmission network projects. However, the market in certain developed countries such as the US, Japan, and Australia is expected to decline in the long term future, thereby restricting the scope of future market growth in these countries.

The worldwide market for Phase Shifting Transformers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 73 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.