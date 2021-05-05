Precision Agriculture 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 14.43% and Forecast to 2021
The area of arable land has been declining and has limited the food production potential. Farmers are facing the pressure of maximizing production within these limitations and are pursuing progressive techniques to make their farmlands more efficient. Precision agriculture techniques aid in managing farm lands more effectively, thereby increasing food production in a sustainable manner.
Farmers have always strived to mitigate the costs associated with inputs and increase yields; this goal is achieved through precision farming. Agriculture machine manufacturers are investing in R&D to produce more efficient presicion farming equipment.
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/407953548/precision-agriculture-2017-global-market-expected-to-grow-at-cagr-of-14-43-and-forecast-to-2021
The analysts forecast the global precision agriculture market to grow at a CAGR of 14.43% over the period 2014-2021.
Covered in this report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global precision agriculture market for 2014-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales of the following precision farming products:
• Automation and control systems
• Sensing and monitoring devices
• Farm management systems
The report, Global Precision Agriculture Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEA, and North America; it also covers the landscape of the global precision agriculture market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key regions
• APAC
• Europe
• Latin America
• MEA
• North America
Key vendors
• Ag Leader
• AGCO Corporation
• AgJunction
• Deere
• Trimble
Other prominent vendors
• CNH Industrial
• Derr Equipment
• DICKEY-John
• Monsanto
• MTS Systems
• Raven Industries
• Site-Specific Technology Development Group
• TeeJet Technologies
Key market driver
• Growing awareness and acceptance
Key market driver
• Growing awareness and acceptance
Key market challenge
• High initial investment
Key market challenge
• High initial investment
Key market trend
• Shift toward sustainable agriculture
Key market trend
• Shift toward sustainable agriculture
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Product offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Global agriculture: an overview
Agricultural production
Global agricultural land
PART 06: Precision farming: an overview
Precision farming: an overview
PART 07: Applications of precision farming
PART 08: Market landscape
Global precision agriculture market
Five forces analysis
PART 09: Market segmentation by product
Global precision agriculture market by product
Global precision automation and control systems market
Global sensing and monitoring devices market
Global farm management systems market
PART 10: Geographical segmentation
Global precision agriculture market by geography
Precision agriculture market in Europe
Precision agriculture market in APAC
Precision agriculture market in Latin America
Precision agriculture market in MEA
PART 11: Market drivers
PART 12: Impact of drivers
PART 13: Market challenges
PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 15: Market trends
PART 16: Vendor landscape
..…..Continued
