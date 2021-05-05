Programmable Logic Controller Market by Growing Technology Trends 2027 | ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Honeywell International, Mitsubishi Electric, Omron, Robert Bosch Gmbh and Rockwell Automation

Programmable robots are the autonomous robots that are capable of performing a task on their own and have the capability to think. Programmable robots are of different types ranging from Arduino Wi-Fi robots to programmable tactical robots. Programmable Robots are used for various purposes such as entertainment and education among others.

The programmable robots market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as extended battery life of electronic gadgets, use in ultraviolet LED are the primary factors expected to drive the growth of this market whereas high cost of these solutions might hinder the growth of programmable robots market. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the growing semiconductor and electronics industry.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. ABILIX

2. HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

3. ROBOBUILDER CO., LTD.

4. SILVERLIT TOYS MANUFACTORY LTD.

5. SOFTBANK ROBOTICS

6. SPHERO

7. THE LEGO GROUP

8. UBTECH ROBOTICS

9. VEX ROBOTICS (INNOVATION FIRST INTERNATIONAL, INC.)

10. WOWWEE GROUP LIMITED

The global programmable robots market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware and software. On the basis of application the market is divided into entertainment, research & education, others.

Programmable Robots Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Programmable Robots Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

