Proximity and Displacement Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast to 2020 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

Proximity sensors detect the existence of objects of interest in the vicinity of the sensor. Absolute displacement as well as relative displacement of objects can be measured using displacement sensors. The sensors are capable of detecting objects through contact as well as contactless detection and measurement. The growing adoption of factory and process automation across diverse industries has expanded the application areas of proximity and displacement sensors. The Asia-Pacific market has experienced an increased demand from automobile and electronics manufacturing industries. The sensors find applications in development of efficient smart electronic equipment. The growing demand of energy efficient equipment such as elevators and escalators has significantly accelerated the growth of this market.

The proximity and displacement sensors are further categorized into inductive, capacitive, ultrasonic, photoelectric, magnetic, and LVDT. Inductive sensors are majorly used for detection of metallic objects whereas, photoelectric sensors are used for detection of non-metallic objects in their respective field of operation. Photoelectric sensors are expected to hold the largest market share during the analysis period 2014-2020, owing to their wide applications.

Proximity and Displacement Sensor Market Segment by Manufacturers:

ifm Electronic GmbH, Pepperl + Fuchs, Sick Sensor Intelligence, Kaman Corporation, Turck Inc., Micron Optics Inc., Standex-Meder Electronics Inc., Keyence Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Omron Corporation.

Proximity and Displacement Sensor Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Proximity and Displacement Sensor in Global market, especially in China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific (Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand).

APAC PROXIMITY AND DISPLACEMENT SENSORSMARKET KEYSEGMENTS :

Market By Type :

Inductive Sensors, Photoelectric Sensors, Capacitive Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors, Magnetic Sensors, LVDT Sensors.

Market By Application :

Parking Sensor System, Ground Proximity Warning System, Vibration Monitoring System, Anti-aircraft Warfare, Roller Coaster, Conveyor System, Mobile Device, Assembly Line Testing, Other

Market By End User :

Automobile Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Food and Beverages industry, Pulp & Paper Industry, Manufacturing industry, Elevators and Escalators, Metals and Mining industry.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of Asia-Pacific proximity and displacement sensor along with current and future market trends

The report provides a comprehensive competitive scenario of the markets, with current and future market growth trends, market structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities and the challenges in the market

Porters Five Forces model is used for analysis of the buyer and supplier potential and for highlighting the competitive structure of the market

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of all stakeholders in the market which would enable market players to devise effective plans and facilitate better decision making.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Proximity and Displacement Sensor MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Proximity and Displacement Sensor MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Proximity and Displacement Sensor MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

