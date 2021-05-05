Radiation Therapy Market Manufactures, Regions, Type, Application and Outlook to 2027 | Top Key Vendors: Accuray Incorporated, Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., and Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. among others. 

Radiation therapy is a cancer treatment that deploys beams of intense energy to eradicate cancer cells. Radiation therapy most often uses X-rays, but protons or other types of radiation energy can also be used. During external beam radiation therapy type of radiation, the high-energy beams from machine externally aims at a precise point on body. In Internal radiation therapy treatment also called as brachytherapy, oncologists implants the radioactive materials at the site.

Growing prevalence of cancer is the key factors owing to substantial growth of the market for radiation therapy market. Also, technological advancements for cancer treatment, increased adoption of radiation therapy primary cancer treatment and less postoperative complications poses several opportunities for the radiation therapy market to grow. However, high cost of the treatment is likely to restrain the global radiation therapy market over the forecast period.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, restraints, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario, and technological growth. A thorough analysis of these elements has been accepted for defining the future growth prospects of the global Radiation Therapy market.

The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product and services, application, end user and geography. The global Radiation Therapy market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Radiation Therapy market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the key players operating in the Radiation therapy market include Hitachi, Ltd.; Nordion (Canada) Inc., Mevion Medical Systems., Isoray Inc., BD, IBA Worldwide, Accuray Incorporated, Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., and Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Radiation Therapy market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Radiation Therapy market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

What the research report offers:

Market definition of the global Radiation Therapy market along with the analysis of different influencing factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Extensive research on the competitive landscape of global Radiation Therapy market. Identification and analysis of micro and macro factors that are and will effect on the growth of the market. A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the global Radiation Therapy market.

Market Segmentation:

The global radiation therapy market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application, and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented into external beam radiotherapy, internal beam radiotherapy/brachytherapy, and systemic radiotherapy. External beam radiotherapy is further segmented into linear accelerators, particle therapy systems, and conventional cobalt-60 teletherapy. Internal beam radiotherapy/brachytherapy segment comprises of seeds, applicators, afterloaders, and electronic brachytherapy products. Systemic radiotherapy is further classified into iobenguane (I-131), samarium-153, rhenium-186 and others. The technology segment consists of image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT), intensity modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), stereotactic technology, proton beam therapy, 3D conformal radiotherapy (3D CRT), volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT) and others. The application market by radiation therapy is categorized into prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, head and neck cancer, colorectal cancer and other cancers. Based on end user, the radiation therapy market is classified into hospitals and independent radiotherapy centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Radiation Therapy market based on product, model, rotor design, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Radiation Therapy market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the Radiation Therapy market in the coming years, owing to the well-developed research infrastructure and the presence of global biotechnology companies in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the Radiation Therapy market during the forecast period, due to growing presence of clinical research organizations and biopharmaceutical companies and availability of skilled personnel in this region.

This report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the Global Radiation Therapy market. The report includes massive data relating to the recent product and technological developments observed in the market, complete with an analysis of the impact of these advancements on the market’s future development. The research report analyzes the global Radiation Therapy market in a detailed manner by explaining the key aspects of the market that are expected to have a quantifiable influence on its developmental prospects over the forecast period.

