Residential Combined Heat & Power System Market Share 2019 Industry Size and Share Evolution to 2024 by Growth Insight, Key Development, Trends and Forecast by Market Reports World

The Global Residential Combined Heat & Power System Market report covers total market for Residential Combined Heat & Power System has been analysed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Globally, this market focuses on some particular strategies to progress the growth of these industries. To understand the existing structure and scenario of various companies, major key strategies are explained in this report. Different regions are explained to give a clear idea of various terms, such as current trends, size, and shares along with the productivity of industries.

This research report categorizes the global Residential Combined Heat & Power System market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The residential combined heat power generation systems are becoming preferred power generation options due to their low carbon emissions, and the requirement of no transmission and distribution infrastructure. North America and Europe are expected to lead the market growth due to widely spread gas distribution infrastructure. These systems are also becoming cheaper and more efficient due to technological advancements, which is expected to further drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. But the unavailability of gas distribution infrastructure is expected to restrain the market growth in developing countries during the forecast period.

Air Pollution Regulations to Drive the Market

The residential combined heat and power systems have lower carbon emission compared to conventional power generation units, such as oil, gas, and coal-fired power plants due to three reasons. These systems use natural gas, which is more environment-friendly compared to oil and coal. They have high fuel efficiency, as the combined heat power plants are designed to produce more energy from the fuel. Therefore, these plants generate more electricity per volume of natural gas burned compared to conventional gas-fired power plants. The third reason is that, the carbon dioxide produced during power generation from these systems can be easily sequestrated and used to the benefit of customers, which, in turn, reduces the effective carbon emission. Apart from that, the residential combined heat power plants do not require the transmission infrastructure.

Due to the concerns related to air pollution, the majority of countries, globally, are focusing on reducing carbon emission, and hence, are shutting down the coal- and oil-fired power plants. The other choice is the renewable energy resource. But the renewable power plants require high capital investment and are generally located in remote areas, and hence, require the construction of new transmission and distribution infrastructure, which adds to the cost. The residential combined power plants are becoming the preferred choice over other power plants, as they are highly efficient, have low carbon emission and require no transmission infrastructure, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

North America to Lead the Market

North America has a large but aging transmission and distribution network. Countries in North America have a strong natural gas distribution network. In the United States, though natural gas is the biggest contributor to electricity generation, coal still accounts for more than 30% of the total power generation. The government is taking steps to reduce the reliance on coal, owing to concerns over air pollution. Therefore, the US government is encouraging the use of gas and renewables. The power industry transformation is expected to require not only the expenditure on building new power plants but also on constructing new transmission and distribution network. In Canada and Mexico, the transmission losses are high due to aging infrastructure. As a result, residential combined heat power plants are becoming the more attractive choice in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, due to the requirement of no transmission network and low carbon emission, which, in turn, is expected to support the significant growth of the market in North American region.

Growth Opportunity in India

In India, about 20% of the population does not have access to electricity. Majority of this population lives in rural areas, where the transmission network is not available. Another problem that the country’s transmission network faces is high transmission losses. Transmission losses claim about 18% of power generated in the country. The Combined Heat Power (CHP) plants, which can operate in remote areas, are considered a solution to both the prominent problems stated above, along with lack of transmission network and high transmission losses. Major restraint for the country is the limited gas pipeline infrastructure, which restricts the use of CHP due to lack of fuel. The Indian government has announced plans to invest heavily in expanding the gas pipeline network, which provides an opportunity for the market in the country.

Key Developments in the Market

• September 2017: The Southern Alberta Institute of Technology was awarded a grant of USD 385,500 for the research on the benefits of micro-CHP by Government of Canada. The research will be aimed at the evaluation of benefits of micro-CHP technology to reduce green gas emission, as well as ways to save money by the Albertans regarding heating and powering their homes. The research is expected to give insights into economic feasibility of micro-CHP in Canada.

The major players include – Honda Motor Co., Inc., BDR Thermea Group, Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd, Vaillant Group, Ener-G, Clarke Energy A Kohler Company, Cummins Inc., amongst others.

Residential Combined Heat & Power System Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Residential Combined Heat & Power System industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Residential Combined Heat & Power System production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

