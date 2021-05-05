Rolling Stock – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023
Rolling Stock originally referred to any vehicles that move on a railway. In this report, rolling stock includes locomotive (diesel type and electric type), rapid transit vehicles (DMU, EMU, LRV and Metro), passenger coaches and freight wagons. Today, rolling stock is more and more important to the modern transportation.
Global and Regional Rolling Stock market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
By Company
CRRC
Bombardier
Alstom
Siemens
GE Transportation
Hyundai Rotem
Transmashholding
Stadler Rail AG
Hitachi
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
CAF
EMD (Caterpillar)
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Diesel Locomotive
Electric Locomotive
DMU (Diesel Multiple Unit)
EMU (Electric Multiple Unit)
LRV (Light Rail Vehicle)
Metro
Passenger Coaches
Freight Wagons
By End-User / Application
Personnel transport
Freight transport
Others
Table of Contents
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
6.2 by End-Use / Application
6.3 by Regions
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
7.2 by End-Use / Application
7.3 by Regions
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
8.2 by End-Use / Application
8.3 by Regions
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
9.2 by End-Use / Application
9.3 by Regions
10 Middle East & Africa Market
10.1 by Type
10.2 by End-Use / Application
10.3 by Regions
11 Market Forecast
11.1 Global Market Forecast (2018-2023)
11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2018-2023)
11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2018-2023)
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 CRRC
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 Bombardier
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Alstom
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 Siemens
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 GE Transportation
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Hyundai Rotem
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Transmashholding
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Stadler Rail AG
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Hitachi
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Kawasaki Heavy Industries
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 CAF
12.12 EMD (Caterpillar)
12.28
