Rolling Stock – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Rolling Stock market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Rolling Stock Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Rolling Stock originally referred to any vehicles that move on a railway. In this report, rolling stock includes locomotive (diesel type and electric type), rapid transit vehicles (DMU, EMU, LRV and Metro), passenger coaches and freight wagons. Today, rolling stock is more and more important to the modern transportation.

Global and Regional Rolling Stock market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

By Company

CRRC

Bombardier

Alstom

Siemens

GE Transportation

Hyundai Rotem

Transmashholding

Stadler Rail AG

Hitachi

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

CAF

EMD (Caterpillar)

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Diesel Locomotive

Electric Locomotive

DMU (Diesel Multiple Unit)

EMU (Electric Multiple Unit)

LRV (Light Rail Vehicle)

Metro

Passenger Coaches

Freight Wagons

By End-User / Application

Personnel transport

Freight transport

Others

