Self Service Kiosk 2017 Global Market – Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Key Players – Analysis to 2021
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global self-service kiosk market for the period 2015-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales of self-service kiosks. It also considers sales of the pre-loaded software used in kiosks.
The market is divided into the following segments based on application:
• Entertainment
• Financial services
• Healthcare
• Retail
• Travel
• Others
The report, Global Self-Service Kiosk Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Diebold
• IBM
• KIOSK Information Systems
• NCR
• Slabb
Other prominent vendors
• Meridian
• Outerwall
• Phoenix Kiosk
• Photo Finale
• Rosendahl Conceptkiosk
• TravelersBox.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
• Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
• Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Global self-service kiosk market by application
• Retail
• Entertainment
• Travel
• Financial services
• Healthcare
• Others
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global self-service kiosk market by geography
• Americas
• Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)
• Asia-Pacific (APAC)
PART 08: Market drivers
• Growing number of smart cities
• Rising adoption of self-checkout kiosks in retail sector
• Ability to advertise
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
• Cyber attacks
• High initial cost
• Troubleshooting and customer support
• Standards and regulations
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
• High usage of tablets instead of kiosks
• Location awareness
• Integration with omnichannel retailing
..…..Continued
