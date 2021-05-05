Server Management Software Global Market 2019-2025: Datadog, SolarWinds MSP, ManageEngine, Microsoft, NEC
It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of server management software applications across various industry verticals.
In 2018, the global Server Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx
million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Server Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Server Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3652727-global-server-management-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
The key players covered in this study
Datadog (U.S.)
SolarWinds MSP (Canada)
ManageEngine (U.S.)
Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
Hewlett Packard (U.S.)
NEC Corporation (U.S.)
Super Micro Computer Inc. (U.S.)
BMC Software (U.S.)
Central Solutions (U.S.)
Server Density (UK)
Percona (U.S.)
Infrascale (U.S.)
Adaxes (U.S.)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
BFSI
Healthcare
Education
Media & Entertainment
IT
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3652727-global-server-management-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Server Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud
1.4.3 On Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Server Management Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Retail
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Education
1.5.6 Media & Entertainment
1.5.7 IT
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Server Management Software Market Size
2.2 Server Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Server Management Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Server Management Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Server Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Server Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Server Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Server Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Server Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Server Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Server Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Datadog (U.S.)
12.1.1 Datadog (U.S.) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Server Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Datadog (U.S.) Revenue in Server Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Datadog (U.S.) Recent Development
12.2 SolarWinds MSP (Canada)
12.2.1 SolarWinds MSP (Canada) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Server Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 SolarWinds MSP (Canada) Revenue in Server Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 SolarWinds MSP (Canada) Recent Development
12.3 ManageEngine (U.S.)
12.3.1 ManageEngine (U.S.) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Server Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 ManageEngine (U.S.) Revenue in Server Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 ManageEngine (U.S.) Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
12.4.1 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Server Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Server Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
12.5 Hewlett Packard (U.S.)
12.5.1 Hewlett Packard (U.S.) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Server Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 Hewlett Packard (U.S.) Revenue in Server Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Hewlett Packard (U.S.) Recent Development
12.6 NEC Corporation (U.S.)
12.6.1 NEC Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Server Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 NEC Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Server Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 NEC Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
12.7 Super Micro Computer Inc. (U.S.)
12.7.1 Super Micro Computer Inc. (U.S.) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Server Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 Super Micro Computer Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Server Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Super Micro Computer Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development
12.8 BMC Software (U.S.)
12.8.1 BMC Software (U.S.) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Server Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 BMC Software (U.S.) Revenue in Server Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 BMC Software (U.S.) Recent Development
Continued…..
CONTACT US:
Norah Trent
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
[email protected]
www.WiseGuyReports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Office No. 524/528
Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road,
Hadapsar
Pune
411028
+91 8390122541
https://www.wiseguyreports.com