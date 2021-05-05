Service Delivery Automation Market Demand Analysis, Development Factors, Overview with Manufacturers IBM, Uipath SRL, Ipsoft, Blue Prism, Xerox Corporation, Nice Systems, Celaton, Openspan, Automation Anywhere, Genfour

Global Service Delivery Automation Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Service delivery automation refers to using technology to replace a series of human actions in a business or IT process. It is used for various purposes such as searching websites for pertinent information, checking for unusual patterns in transactions, administering database, administer purchase order and invoices and others.

Key Benefits-

*To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Service Delivery Automation Market.

*To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

The “Global Service Delivery Automation Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Service Delivery Automation industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation on the basis of type, application, and geography. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Key Players

1. IBM

2. Uipath SRL

3. Ipsoft

4. Blue Prism

5. Xerox Corporation

6. Nice Systems Ltd.

7. Celaton Limited

8. Openspan Inc.

9. Automation Anywhere Inc.

10. Genfour Ltd.

The major drivers for the growth in the service delivery automation market are the enhanced productivity and advanced productivity and efficiency achieved due to the automation process, whereas high cost associated with the implementation of service process automation can be a restraining factor in the market. Evolving technologies such as robotic process automation and artificial intelligence will bring new opportunities in the market in coming years.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Service Delivery Automation market based on type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Service Delivery Automation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Service Delivery Automation Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Service Delivery Automation market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Service Delivery Automation market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Service Delivery Automation market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions