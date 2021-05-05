Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2016-2022 | Ovivo, Accept a Water Treatment, Ecolab Incorporated, Kurita Water Industries, Beckart Environment

Sludge is a by-product, produced during the treatment of waste water. Pathogens, organic matters, chemicals, and microorganisms are different constituents of the sludge. Besides, sludge also contains harmful agents, such as heavy metals, that adversely affect the environment and cause severe health issues when directly exposed. Therefore, sludge is to be treated before disposing into the environment. The chemicals used at different stages of the treatment are termed as sludge treatment chemicals. Industries such as food and beverage, personal care, automotive and paper and pulp are the key consumers of these chemicals due to the large production of sludge while manufacturing. The sludge treatment chemicals market is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2016-2022.

Growing industrialization, rising environmental concerns, and increasing need for sludge removal are the key factors driving the growth of the world sludge treatment chemicals market. Furthermore, increasing focus of different regulatory bodies for the reduction of sludge volume is expected to drive the industry growth during the forecast period. However, factors such as high cost of sludge treatment process in conjunction with development in the water treatment process to reduce sludge discharge have hampered the market growth. Sludge treatment chemicals market has been segmented by type as coagulants, flocculants, disinfectants, and others. In 2015, coagulants occupied more than half of the market and are expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. Coagulants are used for solid removal, water clarification, lime softening, sludge thickening and solids dewatering. The cost effectiveness of coagulants would provide the growth opportunity of sludge treatment chemicals market.

Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Segment by Manufacturers:

BASF SE,Kamira OYJ, Amcon Inc., GE Water & Process Technologies, Ovivo Inc., Accept a Water Treatment, Ecolab Incorporated, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Beckart Environment, The Dow Chemical Company, Hubbard-Hall Inc.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012660178/sample

Growing industrialization, rising environmental concerns, and increasing need for sludge removal are the key factors driving the growth of the world sludge treatment chemicals market. Furthermore, increasing focus of different regulatory bodies for the reduction of sludge volume is expected to drive the industry growth during the forecast period. However, factors such as high cost of sludge treatment process in conjunction with development in the water treatment process to reduce sludge discharge have hampered the market growth.

Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Sludge Treatment Chemicals in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Segment by Type: Coagulants, Flocculants, Disinfectants.

Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Segment by Applications: Personal care & chemicals, Metal processing, Oil & gas, Food & beverages, Pulp & paper.

Get discount on Purchase report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012660178/discount

SLUDGE TREATMENT CHEMICALS MARKET KEY BENEFITS:

The report includes extensive analysis of the factors driving as well as restraining the industrial sludge treatment chemicals sector.

The projections for the period 2015-2022 have been included along with factors affecting the sludge treatment facility.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends and size to help the stakeholders in understanding the situations prevailing in activated sludge treatment process.

An in-depth analysis of key segments of the sludge treatment chemicals market demonstrates stakeholders with the size and share of different types of sludge treatment chemicals consumed across different industries on the globe.

SWOT analysis of sludge treatment chemicals market players enable us to study the internal and external environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Sludge Treatment Chemicals MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Sludge Treatment Chemicals MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Sludge Treatment Chemicals MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

Purchase a Copy of Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012660178/buy/4999

Contact Us

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-Mail : [email protected]