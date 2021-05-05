Smart Parking Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018-2025 | AMANO MCGANN, URBIOTICA, SMART PARKING, IEM SA, IPS GROUP, KLAUS MULTIPARKING SYSTEMS, SWARCO AG, ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

Smart Parking Market by Type (Off-street and On-street Parking), Technology (IoT, Ultrasonic, and RFID), Application (Security & Surveillance, Smart Payment System, E-parking, and License Plate Recognition), and End User (Commercial and Government)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Smart parking is a vehicle parking system, which facilitates driver to search for vacant space to park the vehicle. Sensors and software assist the driver for finding the place available for parking through symbols or sign. This system helps in the proper management of the vehicle, considering the availability of space, which will further assist in optimized usage of land.

Increasing problems related to land utilization and proper parking management are the key issue of overcrowded cities, which is anticipated to increase the demand for smart parking gadgets in recent years. Also, increasing the number of vehicles are expected to create huge expansion opportunity for the respective industry.

Increasing demand for smart infrastructure in airports, hospitals, office, railways and mall are spurring the need for smart parking equipment and software. Moreover, the configuration complexity and requirement of trained staff to operate the smart parking solutions are coupled together to hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659027/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: AMANO MCGANN, INC., URBIOTICA, SMART PARKING LTD., IEM SA, IPS GROUP INC., KLAUS MULTIPARKING SYSTEMS, SWARCO AG, ROBERT BOSCH GMBH, CONTINENTAL AG, DONGYANG MENICS CO.LTD

This system is linked with the mobile applications that notifies the user about current available parking space that further helps to reduce the time needed for searching the available free parking space. This smart parking system implies M2M technologies to properly manage parking supply and also helps one of the biggest problems on driving in urban areas-finding empty parking spaces and controlling illegal parking.

Increase in parking concern across the globe, growth in demand for Internet of Things (IoT) based technology, and high adoption rate in number of vehicles drive the market. However, high employment cost & configuration complexity restrain the market growth. Moreover, rise in investment on building driverless vehicles and increase in government initiative in building smart cities across the globe are expected to create tremendous opportunities for the market growth.

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659027/discount

Key benefits

This study comprises of analytical depiction of the global smart parking market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analyses.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: SMART PARKING MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5: SMART PARKING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

CHAPTER 6: SMART PARKING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 7: SMART PARKING MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 8: SMART PARKING MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. AMANO MCGANN, INC.

9.2. URBIOTICA

9.3. SMART PARKING LTD.

9.4. IEM SA

9.5. IPS GROUP INC.

9.6. KLAUS MULTIPARKING SYSTEMS

9.7. SWARCO AG

9.8. ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

9.9. CONTINENTAL AG

9.10. DONGYANG MENICS CO.LTD

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659027/buy/5370

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.