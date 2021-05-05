Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market Share 2019 In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth Trends & Forecast up to 2024

A detailed analysis of the sodium lauryl sulfate market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the sodium lauryl sulfate market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

Two major product segments in the global sodium lauryl sulfate market are dry and liquid products. Dry SLS products are further segmented as needles, powders, and granules. Dry product segment is anticipated to witness a fast growth rate exceeding 5% CAGR till 2024. Among the dry product type, needles market in 2024 will likely reach around USD 150 million. Liquid product type market in 2024 will likely exceed USD 350 million and is anticipated to grow by a healthy rate due to slightly lower cost and wide usage in personal grooming products and detergents.

Application types under the global sodium lauryl sulfate market is categorized as industrial cleaners, personal care products, household detergents & cleaners, dish washing liquids, and other types. Household detergents & cleaner occupied about 40% of total market and is anticipated to be the quickest growing segment. Personal care products revenue will likely reach USD 100 million and this category will also grow substantially owing to increased demand for these products in emerging economies.

The sodium lauryl sulfate market research report presents significant information on the methodology deployed to conceptualize the study in question, by means of various primary and secondary sources. The scope of the report and the elements contained in the same with respect to the growth spectrum of the sodium lauryl sulfate market has been discussed in the study. Also mentioned in the document are details pertaining to the financial data of the companies profiled in the report, in addition to the currently prevalent price trends of the sodium lauryl sulfate market.

