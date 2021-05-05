Solar Batteries Market Growth Analysis 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Solar Batteries Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 147 pages with more than one table and figures in it.

A solar battery, or photovoltaic cell, is an electrical device that converts the energy of light directly into electricity by the photovoltaic effect.

According to this market study, the Li-ion segment will account for the major shares and dominate this industry by the end of the forecast period. Li-ion batteries have high energy density and are commonly used in electronic devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Moreover, these batteries are highly efficient and provide an improved energy-to-density ratio, owing to which, there will be an increasing demand for Li-ion batteries to overcome power-interruptions. This in turn, will drive the growth of this market segment in the coming years.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographical regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the solar energy batteries market throughout the forecast period. This mainly attributed to the increased investments in smart solar and the growth in solar capacity and installations in the region. Analysts predict that North America will be the major contributor in this region, which will owe to the increasing support of the US government towards the installation of smart solar projects.

The Solar Batteries market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Batteries.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

East Penn Manufacturing(US)

Exide Technologies(US)

GS Yuasa(JP)

LG(Korea)

SAFT(France)

Samsung SDI(Korea)

A123 Systems(US)

First Solar(US)

Bosch Solar Energy(GE)

Panasonic(JP)

Sanyo Solar(JP)

TSMC(Taiwan)

Yingli(CN)

Canadian Solar(Canada)

Alpha Technologies(US)

BAE Batterien(GE)

BYD(CN)

Manz(GE)

Sharp(JP)

Kyocera(JP)

Suniva(US)

Honda(JP)

Ascent Solar(US)

AUO(Taiwan)

EnerSys(US)

EverExceed Industrial(CN)

FIAMM(Italia)

Hoppecke Batterien(GE)

Solar Batteries Breakdown Data by Type

Li-Ion Solar Battery

Lead-Acid Solar Battery

Sodium-Based Solar Battery

Other

Solar Batteries Breakdown Data by Application

User Solar Power

Photovoltaic Power Station

Transportation Field

Communication Field

Aerospace and Defense Field

Meteorological Field

Other

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Solar Batteries market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products, and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Solar Batteries market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Solar Batteries companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, and recent development.

To protect the value and sales volume of Solar Batteries submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solar Batteries :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of the Solar Batteries market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2018 are considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

