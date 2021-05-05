Solid Lubricants Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025
Solid lubricants are materials that, despite being in the solid phase, are able to reduce friction between two surfaces sliding against each other without the need for a liquid oil medium.
The global focus of solid/dry lubricants is currently on Asia-Pacific as well as the Middle East countries. China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam are some of the key markets for these products due to their large population base and low per capita consumption of solid/dry lubricants compared to developed countries, such as Germany or the United States. China is the
largest consumer of solid/dry lubricants as it is the one of the leading automobiles market globally.
This report researches the worldwide Solid Lubricants market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Solid Lubricants breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Solid Lubricants capacity, production, value, price and market share of Solid Lubricants in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Dow Corning
Freudenberg(OSK)
SKF
Whitford
Henkel
Everlube
Weicon
Dynacron
B’laster
Endura Coatings
Metal Coatings Corp
Unil Opal
Permatex
Sandstrom
Slickote Coatings
Solid Lubricants Breakdown Data by Type
MoS2 (Molybdenum Disulfide)
PTFE
Graphite
Soft Metals
Others
Solid Lubricants Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive
Energy
Textile
Aerospace & Defence
Electrical & Electronics
Others
Solid Lubricants Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Solid Lubricants Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
