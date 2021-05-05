Sports Medicine Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Sports Medicine Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Sports Medicine Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Sports medicine pertains to the treatment and prevention of injuries resulting from sports and athletic activities. Sports injuries involve both bone and soft tissue injuries. The sports medicine market includes devices that are used for the prevention of sports injuries as well as for the cure, recovery, and rehabilitation of such injuries.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the growing demand for minimally invasive (MI) surgeries. These are the most preferred procedures as they use power tools to carry out surgeries with small cuts, shortens the hospital stay post-surgery, reduces bleeding and recovery time, and enables a faster return to normal activities. There is an increased demand for these surgeries to treat sports complications related to knee, hip, shoulder, elbow, and spine. The rise in the adoption of computer-assisted robotic surgeries and regenerative medicines for lesser recovery time are also propelling the growth of this market.

The U.S., Japan and EU countries are estimated to contribute most of market share as of 2017. Furthermore, North America is expected to dominate the industry over the forecast period. Improvement in the healthcare infrastructure and increasing focus of healthcare providers, towards trauma and related injuries are anticipated to be the vital impact rendering drivers.

In 2018, the global Sports Medicine market size was 6190 million US$ and it is expected to reach 11000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Sports Medicine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sports Medicine development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Arthrex

ConMed

Depuy Synthes

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Reconstructive Products

Support

Recovery Products

Accessories

Market segment by Application, split into

Knee

Shoulder

Hip

Spine

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Sports Medicine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Sports Medicine development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Stakeholders

Sports Medicine Manufacturers

Sports Medicine Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Sports Medicine Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sports Medicine Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Reconstructive Products

1.4.3 Support

1.4.4 Recovery Products

1.4.5 Accessories

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sports Medicine Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Knee

1.5.3 Shoulder

1.5.4 Hip

1.5.5 Spine

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Sports Medicine Market Size

2.2 Sports Medicine Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Sports Medicine Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Sports Medicine Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Arthrex

12.1.1 Arthrex Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Sports Medicine Introduction

12.1.4 Arthrex Revenue in Sports Medicine Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Arthrex Recent Development

12.2 ConMed

12.2.1 ConMed Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Sports Medicine Introduction

12.2.4 ConMed Revenue in Sports Medicine Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 ConMed Recent Development

12.3 Depuy Synthes

12.3.1 Depuy Synthes Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Sports Medicine Introduction

12.3.4 Depuy Synthes Revenue in Sports Medicine Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Depuy Synthes Recent Development

12.4 Smith & Nephew

12.4.1 Smith & Nephew Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Sports Medicine Introduction

12.4.4 Smith & Nephew Revenue in Sports Medicine Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Development

12.5 Stryker

12.5.1 Stryker Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Sports Medicine Introduction

12.5.4 Stryker Revenue in Sports Medicine Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Stryker Recent Development

Continued….

